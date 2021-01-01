These Panthers will be free agents and may play their final game for Carolina on Sunday

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (72) blocks Washington Football Team defensive end Ryan Kerrigan (91) during an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally) AP

The 2020 offseason was all about change for the Carolina Panthers. Familiar faces left or were cut. A large group of free agents were added and the defense was re-shaped through the draft.

What should be expected in 2021? To start, nothing quite as dramatic. The Panthers are not expecting to be as active in free agency as last season, but a new general manager still needs to be hired to work alongside head coach Matt Rhule.

Nine starters are set to become free agents this offseason, including four on the offensive line. Rhule will have even more of a hand in shaping this year’s roster, so it will be interesting to see what directions the Panthers go at certain positions

* Designates a starter.

Unrestricted free agents

(Any player with four or more accrued seasons and an expired contract. They are free to negotiate and sign with any team.)

Left tackle Russell Okung*

▪ Age: 32

▪ NFL experience: 11 seasons

▪ He is expected to finish the season missing nine games due to various injuries. Acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers for Trai Turner last offseason.

Guard John Miller*

▪ Age: 27

▪ NFL Experience: 6 seasons

▪ Miller started at least 13 games at right guard this season. He has been called for a career-high five penalties this year.

Guard Chris Reed*

▪ Age: 28

▪ NFL Experience: 5 seasons

▪ He has started every game since Week 3 at left guard after impressing the coaching staff in training camp and then testing positive for COVID-19 just before the start of the year. Mixed performance overall.

Guard Michael Schofield

▪ Age: 30

▪ NFL Experience: 7 seasons

▪ Backup guard and tackle. He has filled in a a variety of spots at times, but returned to being a backup after Reed came off of the COVID-19 list.

Center Tyler Larsen

▪ Age: 29

▪ NFL Experience: 5 seasons

▪ He has backed up center Matt Paradis throughout the season and has been a backup with the Panthers for almost his entire career.

Right tackle Taylor Moton*

▪ Age: 26

▪ NFL Experience: 4 seasons

▪ Moton is arguably the biggest name on this list for the Panthers. He has not missed a single game over his three seasons as a starter and is having the best year of his career. Someone will pay him a significant amount.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) runs with the ball as he is chased by Washington Football Team defensive back Jeremy Reaves (39) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Susan Walsh AP

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel*

▪ Age: 24

▪ NFL Experience: 4 seasons in NFL

▪ The other big name on this list. Samuel is in the midst of the best season of his career and needs 70 scrimmage yards to become the fourth Panther with 1,000-plus scrimmage yards this season. He has been a valuable weapon as a rusher and receiver.

Wide receiver Pharoh Cooper

▪ Age: 25

▪ NFL Experience: 5 seasons

▪ Cooper started the season as the team’s punt and kickoff returner, but has not been on kick return duty since Week 9. He has largely been used as a receiver in backup situations.

Running back Mike Davis

▪ Age: 27

▪ NFL Experience: 6 seasons

▪ As Christian McCaffrey’s backup, Davis has put together a strong season, including over 1,000 scrimmage yards. He will finish the season as the Panthers’ leader in touchdowns (8).

Fullback Alex Armah

▪ Age: 26

▪ NFL Experience: 4 seasons

▪ Armah has been with the team since he was drafted in the sixth-round of the 2017 NFL draft. He already has a career-high 11 touches for 27 scrimmage yards this year and has played 13.9% of offensive snaps, also the most of his career.

Tight end Chris Manhertz*

▪ Age: 28

▪ NFL Experience: 5 seasons

▪ Largely a blocking tight end, Manhertz does have a career-high six receptions this season. Rhule said in training camp that he could be one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL.

Linebacker Tahir Whitehead

▪ Age: 30

▪ NFL Experience: 9 seasons

▪ After beginning the season as a starter, Whitehead’s playing time has dropped off in favor of Jermaine Carter. He has only started one game since Week 9. He has not played even 10 defensive snaps in the last two games.

Linebacker Adarius Taylor

▪ Age: 30

▪ NFL Experience: 6 seasons

▪ Backup linebacker who missed time on injured reserve this season. He started in Week 16, but hasn’t played more than 27% of defensive snaps in a game this year. He is a big special teams contributor.

Linebacker Julian Stanford

▪ Age: 30

▪ NFL Experience: 7 seasons

▪ Stanford is also a backup linebacker. He has been a significant contributor on special teams.

Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas (82) drops a pass as Carolina Panthers cornerback Rasul Douglas (24) cover him during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Susan Walsh AP

Cornerback Rasul Douglas*

▪ Age: 25

▪ NFL Experience: 4 seasons

▪ Douglas came in as a late addition but was one of the more impressive defenders at the start of the season. He has had some up-and-down games, but is one of the defense’s veteran leaders.

Cornerback Corn Elder

▪ Age: 26

▪ NFL Experience: 4 seasons

▪ Playing mostly as the nickel corner, Elder is ninth on the team with 38 tackles. He has played fine overall and could come back next year, but there will be higher priorities.

Long snapper J.J. Jansen*

▪ Age: 34

▪ NFL Experience: 13 seasons

▪ Jansen is the oldest player on the Panthers. He has been a constant on Carolina’s special teams since 2009.

Restricted free agents

A player with three accrued seasons and an expired contract. They are able to negotiate and sign with any team, but the Panthers can offer them a tender that comes with the right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation.

Guard Trent Scott

▪ Age: 26

▪ NFL Experience: 3 seasons

▪ Scott is a versatile backup offensive lineman, who has filled in well, especially for Okung. He has played ahead of second-year left tackle Greg Little.

Wide receiver Keith Kirkwood

▪ Age: 26

▪ NFL Experience 3 seasons

▪ Kirkwood missed a majority of the season dealing with a broken left clavicle that was re-injured.

Wide receiver Brandon Zylstra

▪ Age: 27

▪ NFL Experience: 3 seasons in NFL

▪ Zylstra has remained more of a special teams contributor than a consistent presence offensively.

Defensive end Efe Obada

▪ Age: 28

▪ NFL Experience: 3 seasons

▪ The Panthers’ coaching staff has been happy with what Obada can do. Since moving him inside, he has flourished in the defense and become a consistent contributor. He has a career-high 4.5 sacks this year.

Panthers kicker Joey Slye, left and punter Joseph Charlton, right celebrate Slye’s 56-yard field goal against Detroit during third quarter action against Detroit, Sunday November 22, 2020. Jeff Siner

Exclusive rights free agents

Any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If the Panthers offer him a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams.

Tight end Colin Thompson

▪ Age: 27

▪ NFL Experience: 1 season

▪ More of a special teams contributor, Thompson is third on the depth chart of a not-so-great tight end group. He could be brought back for depth.

Safety Kenny Robinson

▪ Age: 21

▪ NFL Experience: 1 season

▪ Robinson is almost a lock to return. The fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft started the season on the practice squad, but has improved throughout the season. The coaching staff likes his long-term potential.

Kicker Joey Slye*

▪ Age: 24

▪ NFL Experience: 2 seasons

▪ Slye’s return is dicier than last year. While the Panthers don’t have another kicker on the roster, Rhule has not committed to Slye past this season. He is 1 for 6 from 50-plus yards this season, including two historic attempts from 65 and 67 yards, and the offense has gone for it on fourth down recently, instead of giving him long opportunities.