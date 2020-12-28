No fans will be allowed to attend Carolina Panthers’ season finale vs. Saints

The Carolina Panthers have limited capacity at Bank of America Stadium to 1,500 for the final game of the season vs. the New Orleans Saints. This means that no fans will be in attendance for the game outside of families and friends of the Panthers and Saints and limited private suites that will be open.

“This decision was made as a result of ongoing conversation with local government and public health officials and a review of the latest COVID-19 data and guidance,” said Mark Hart, Tepper Sports & Entertainment vice president and chief operating officer, in a statement. “As we have done throughout this season, we look forward to providing a safe and enjoyable game day experience for all those in attendance.”

The team’s first game of the season was not attended by any fans based on state and local restrictions, outside of a small group in a private suite. While North Carolina allows outdoor stadiums to have 7% capacity, which is 5,240 for the Panthers, the team had been having over 5,800 as of late after receiving special permission from Governor Roy Cooper’s office.

The season-high attendance at Bank of America Stadium was 5,815 on Nov. 15 in the Panthers’ game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I saw some of the game on TV the other day and, you know, you can see the small number of fans, based on the size of the stadium, and how spread out they are,” Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris told The Observer earlier this month. “I do believe the Panthers have done a good job. They’ve managed that situation very well. They’ve been very careful, and they’ve put a number of things in place to space people out and prevent potential exposure.”

Harris expressed some concern about having fans in attendance for the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium due to fans coming in from a variety of locations, but fans were allowed.

PSL owners who purchased a ticket for the game have the option of receiving a refund or applying payment to their 2021 invoice. An automatic refund of all single-game ticket purchases through Ticketmaster will be applied to the same method of payment used to purchase tickets within 30 days of this announcement.

