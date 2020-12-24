Panthers Tracks: Happy holidays

Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (21) celebrates with teammates after returning a fumble 28-yards for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) AP

It’s been quite a year for the Carolina Panthers.

There has been plenty of change, new beginnings and well, the process. The Observer has covered saying goodbye to familiar faces and introducing many, many new ones.

While 2021 (hopefully) won’t be quite as crazy as this year, it’s been exciting to cover this period of transition. This season has been unconventional for many reasons, but we can’t thank you enough for continuing to follow our coverage of the Panthers.

Are there topics or areas that you want to read more about in 2021? Questions that you want to get answers to? Reach out to us with concerns and thoughts. We’re always open to new ideas and we look forward to continuing to bring you the latest news and analysis.

Thank you for reading and following along. Stay safe and healthy. Happy holidays.

- Alaina Getzenberg (agetzenberg@charlotteobserver.com)

The rest of our Panthers team: Jonathan Alexander, jalexander@charlotteobservercom, and Scott Fowler, sfowler@charlotteobserver.com

