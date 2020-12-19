Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Football

Clucko the Chicken, NFL experts predict who will win Saturday’s Panthers-Packers game

Does anyone think the Carolina Panthers can go to Green Bay and beat the Packers?

Green Bay (10-3) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers have the best record in the NFC, are 5-1 at home and have won three straight. Carolina (4-9) has lost two in a row and is 2-4 on the road.

Charlotte Observer columnist Scott Fowler doesn’t see the Panthers turning things around in Green Bay. He believes Rodgers and the Packers win easily, 33-20.

We checked with experts around the nation to see if Fowler’s was the majority opinion.

Apparently, only a chicken disagrees.

Over at Pro Football Talk, Michael David Smith and Mike Florio are predicting a pretty easy win for the Pack.

“It’s hard to imagine the Panthers even keeping this one close,” Smith wrote. “Aaron Rodgers will get a Saturday prime time game to showcase his MVP candidacy.”

He picked Green Bay, 33-16.

Florio has the Packers winning 37-23.

Eleven of the 12 experts from College Football News picked the Packers. The one outlier? Clucko The Chicken. The folks at College Football News have a real chicken pick games. Clucko is presented with feed in different bowls that represent each team. The bowl the chicken eats from first is the winning pick. Clucko has a surprisingly good track record.

This week, Clucko, unlike the rest of his colleagues, went with the Panthers.

All seven USA Today experts picked the Packers. So did all nine experts at ESPN, all three at Athlon Sports and all 10 at SB Nation.

Over at Sports Illustrated, its six experts also picked Green Bay.

Finally, Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com has t he Packers winning 37-26, and he writes why:

Teddy Bridgewater ‘s play has declined over his last five games. The Panthers’ defense, which will struggle to get pressure on Aaron Rodgers Saturday night, has remained sub-mediocre all year. That’s a rough combination against a Packers team whose offense is perfectly in sync, with this game offering another chance for Rodgers to build his MVP résumé.”

