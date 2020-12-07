Panthers ‘hopeful’ Christian McCaffrey can return from injury for Broncos game

The Carolina Panthers have been without their top offensive weapon for nine games this season.

Whether Christian McCaffrey misses a 10th will depend on how things go this week in practice.

After dealing with a high ankle sprain and shoulder injury, the Panthers are ‘hopeful,’ coach Matt Rhule said, that McCaffrey will make his return to the field for the last stretch of 2020 as the team comes off its bye week and hosts the Denver Broncos (4-8) on Sunday.

Prior to the bye, the Panthers (4-8) remained cautious easing McCaffrey back into being game-ready. He was limited in practice throughout the week leading up to the team’s loss against the Minnesota Vikings and did not travel with the team like had been planned.

The running back suffered a high ankle sprain during the team’s Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and spent the following six weeks on injured reserve. While returning for a Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, McCaffrey suffered the shoulder injury on the final drive. He has missed the last three games.

With McCaffrey on the field, the offense has been more effective. The Panthers average 25.3 first downs with McCaffrey and 20.1 without. They have converted 50% of third downs with McCaffrey and 37.1% without.

Carolina is 0-3 with McCaffrey and 4-5 in games he has missed; however, there have been multiple close games this season that the Panthers have lost in which McCaffrey’s presence was noticeably missing.

Mike Davis has been the main fill-in for McCaffrey, while undrafted rookie Rodney Smith and Trenton Cannon had more of a role against the Vikings in Week 12.

McCaffrey leads the Panthers with six touchdowns in his three games. He has scored two touchdowns in each game this year.

This story is developing and will continue to be updated.

