Carolina Panthers place rookie defensive lineman on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Carolina Panthers placed rookie defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.

He is the first Panther to be placed on the list since cornerback Rasul Douglas on Oct. 23. Douglas missed two games on the COVID reserve list. Five Panthers were placed on the COVID-19 list in October, including Douglas, partly due to contact tracing.

The Panthers began their bye week Monday. The facility was previously scheduled to be closed Monday and Tuesday according to league protocols.

Players are placed on the league’s COVID-19 list after testing positive or if they have close exposure to someone who has tested positive. Throughout the league and the country, there has been a rise in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

Gross-Matos played 41 defensive snaps and six special teams snaps in the team’s 28-27 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. He has missed four games this season with various injuries, including spending three weeks on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain.

Because of the bye week, Gross-Matos has a chance to be available for the Panthers next game against the Denver Broncos scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 13.

The 2020 second-round pick has 16 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one tackle for loss, a forced fumble and two quarterback hits this year.

