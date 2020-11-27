Cincinnati Bengals’ Giovani Bernard selling Fort Lauderdale home for $10.9 million

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard is asking $10.9 million for his newly renovated home in Fort Lauderdale. REALTOR.COM

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard has put his newly renovated Fort Lauderdale digs up for sale.

The South Florida native, who turned 29 on Nov. 22, is asking $10.9 million for his Harbor Beach mansion, which underwent a top-to-bottom renovation that was completed earlier this year, according to Realtor.com.

Bernard paid $2.55 million in 2017 for the 5,320-square-foot spread, which features five bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms.

Designed by the Miami-based Choeff Levy Fischman, the renovated home features a gourmet kitchen, a master suite with walls of glass, a media room with a wall-sized flat-screen TV, a pool and spa, and 220 feet of deep-water canal dockage near the Stranahan River.

The listing is represented by Nicole Holtzheuser with the Broward-based Florida Luxurious Properties firm.

Bernard was born in West Palm Beach to Haitian immigrant parents and attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, where he became a nationally ranked high school running back. He has played for the Bengals since 2013 and signed a two-year contract extension in 2019 worth $10.3 million.