Podcast: McCaffrey is out, and Teddy Bridgewater’s status is uncertain. Time to panic?
Teddy Bridgewater suffered a knee injury in last Sunday’s 46-23 loss to the Buccaneers. His status for next Sunday is uncertain.
Meanwhile Christian McCaffrey is likely to miss Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, the Panthers announced Wednesday.
Charlotte Observer reporters Jonathan M. Alexander and Alaina Getzenberg discuss this and whether it’s time to sit McCaffrey for the rest of the season.
