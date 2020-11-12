The Panthers’ worst loss of the season was at Tampa Bay. What they can fix in rematch

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, right, passes to a receiver as Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett, left, pressures during fourth quarter action at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fl. on Sunday, September 20, 2020. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Carolina Panthers 31-17. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

As the Panthers prepare for their second game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) on Sunday, the focus has been less on what Tampa did well in Week 2, and more on what Carolina did wrong in its 31-17 loss.

The Panthers (3-6) made plenty of mistakes to lose that game.

They turned it over four times against the Bucs, committed nine penalties for 77 yards and trailed 21-0 at halftime. It remains, arguably, their worst performance of the season, and the only game that the Panthers have lost by more than one possession.

“I think four or five of our penalties on defense in that game extended drives for them,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said. “We had a couple of personal fouls that we were off the field and put them back on the field.”

After digging a 21-0 hole, the Panthers had to abandon their running game.

The Panthers have improved on offense and defense since that game. They aren’t turning it over as much, and the defense has played well when their top players have been healthy.

In the first Tampa Bay game, Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was under constant pressure. Carolina gave up 23 pressures and five sacks. Bridgewater often looked flustered in the pocket, and it played a big part in why the Panthers committed four turnovers (two fumbles, two interceptions).

The Panthers did a much better job of keeping Bridgewater upright against the Chiefs last week, which allowed the offense to put up 31 points against the defending Super Bowl champions.

“As long as we take care of the ball, our offense is as good as any in the league,” Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel said.

But the biggest issue for the Panthers continues to be penalties. In the Panthers’ 33-31 loss to the Chiefs last Sunday, the Panthers committed 12 penalties for 82 yards.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

One of those penalties occurred late in the fourth quarter, and helped stymie a potentially game-winning drive.

“When you do play great teams in this league, and you have 12 penalties, or multiple penalties, that can show up to be part of the reason you lose the game,” Bridgewater said Thursday. “We understand that’s a part of beating ourselves.”

The Panthers average 6.4 penalties per game, which is seventh-worst in the league.

Rhule said he’s OK with the aggressive penalties, such as pass interference, but the pre-snap penalties like offsides, illegal formation and false start need to be fixed.

When asked what he would attribute the penalties to, Rhule answered it as if he were still searching for the answer.

“I just think we are still learning what it takes to play great football,” Rhule said. “It’s just our level of being in the moment and not getting caught up in, ‘what’s the score,’ or ‘oh, I’ve got to make a play,’ ‘oh it’s third down.’

“Don’t get caught up in all that stuff, and just reduce to everything down to, ‘I’m going to play hard. I’m going to do my job, and trust my technique and trust myself.’ ”