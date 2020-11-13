Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey out for Week 10, but may return in time for Week 11

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will miss Sunday’s game against the Tampa Buccaneers.

However, he could return as soon as Week 11. McCaffrey got a second opinion on the shoulder earlier this week and came back with good news.

“I’m hopeful he’ll play next week,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said when asked about McCaffrey’s shoulder. “I think that’s kind of been the thing all along. Let’s see how things go week to week.”

McCaffrey suffered an AC joint injury in his shoulder on the final drive of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was tackled after making a catch and landed hard on his right shoulder. Running back Mike Davis will start and Trenton Cannon will backup Davis.

Rhule also said Stephen Weatherly will miss Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers with a finger injury. He added that Weatherly will miss “some time,” indicating it will be more than Sunday’s game.

Backup running back Reggie Bonnafon, who was signed to the 53-man roster this week after coming off the practice squad IR, will also miss Sunday’s game with a high ankle sprain.

Also listed on the injury report, but as “questionable” for Sunday, were: Jeremy Chinn (knee), Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle), Marquis Haynes (shoulder), Donte Jackson (toe), Austin Larkin (groin).