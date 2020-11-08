How has Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey looked in his first game back?

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey scores on a pass reception int the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. rsugg@kcstar.com

As well as Mike Davis has played in the past six games, the Panthers needed Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey, who missed the past six weeks with a high ankle sprain, played in his first game Sunday since suffering the injury in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Bucs.

The Panthers used McCaffrey early and often.

He had 48 yards rushing, 43 yards receiving and a touchdown in the first half. The Panthers lead the Chiefs at halftime, 17-13.

McCaffrey’s touchdown came on fourth-and-3 from the Kansas City 9-yard line, on the Panthers’ first drive. The Panthers ran a play-action fake, and Teddy Bridgewater found a wide open McCaffrey. McCaffrey caught it, and ran to the end zone untouched.

It was McCaffrey’s fifth touchdown of the season.

The biggest question heading into Sunday’s game was how McCaffrey would be utilized Sunday, given how well Davis had played in his absence.

But the Panthers are using McCaffrey often, while still giving Davis and wide receiver Curtis Samuel opportunities out of the backfield. The Panthers went to McCaffrey on the first two plays of the game. Davis came in on the next two plays. He had a catch for 12 yards, and a huge block on the Panthers’ second drive, which led to a 14-yard touchdown for Samuel on a shovel pass.

Samuel has 11 yards rushing on two carries and 20 yards receiving.

