Panthers-Chiefs game updates: Christian McCaffrey playing for first time in 6 weeks

The Panthers have lost three straight games but get running back Christian McCaffrey back for today’s 1 p.m. kickoff at the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs will be wearing their traditional red home jerseys with white pants today while the Panthers are wearing white tops with black pants.

For a full scouting and injury report of today’s Panthers-Chiefs game, we have you covered here.

The Observer’s Alaina Getzenberg is at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., covering the game. We’ll have live updates, scoring highlights and injury news for you on this page throughout the afternoon.

Christian McCaffrey will play and is warming up

For the first time in six weeks, we’re about to watch Christian McCaffrey play running back.

Christian McCaffrey out warming up while most of the Panthers were in the locker room getting dressed. pic.twitter.com/5q2YFsxvjS — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) November 8, 2020

Inactive list is out

Bad news for the Panthers: Starting rookie safety Jeremy Chinn, who leads the team in tackles, will miss today’s game. So will starting tackle Russell Okung.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Here is the full list of inactive players for the Chiefs and Panthers.

What’s the weather like at Arrowhead Stadium?

It’s a nice day in Kansas City with temperatures in the low-70s and partly cloudy. At kickoff, the forecast calls for a temperature of 74 degrees and will be mostly sunny, according to AccuWeather.

What channel is the Panthers vs Chiefs game on?

Sunday’s Carolina vs. Kansas City game is on FOX. It will be the game shown in the most homes across the country during the 1 p.m. time slot with a coverage area that stretches from North Dakota, down to Texas and across through the Carolinas.

How to stream Panthers-Chiefs game

Today’s 1 p.m. kickoff between Panthers and Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City will be broadcast on FOX. You can stream the game on FoxSports.com by logging in through your cable or satellite provider. It’s also available on YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV with a valid subscription.

If you are unable to view the game, we will provide live updates and video and photo highlights on this page.