Predictions on who will win Panthers vs. Chiefs game from experts around the nation

The Panthers (3-5) will face arguably their biggest test of the season when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl in February, and with a 7-1 start to the 2020 season, don’t appear to have lost a step. The Panthers received great news in time for this game: Star running back Christian McCaffrey will return from a high ankle sprain that caused him to miss the past six weeks. The Panthers were 3-3 without him.

The Panthers are 10.5-point underdogs.

So is anyone picking the Panthers to pull off the upset?

Who NFL experts predict will win Panthers-Chiefs

▪ CBS’ Pete Prisco thinks the Chiefs will win big, 37-21.

▪ NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthall has the Chiefs winning 35-21.

Rosenthall wrote: “Mahomes has the look of a man ready to feast on a stretch of vulnerable opponents, making Christian McCaffrey’s likely return from injury for this game of little concern for the defending champs.”

▪ Sporting News’ Bill Bender predicted a similar score, 34-21.

▪ All six of Bleacher Reports’ experts are picking the Chiefs to win. All seven of the USA Today’s experts are picking the Chiefs. And all six of MMQB’s experts have the Chiefs as well.

▪ All 10 of ESPN.com’s NFL experts are picking the Chiefs to win.

▪ Observer columnist Scott Fowler picked the Chiefs to win, 37-24.