Analysis: Panthers loss to the Falcons was a repeated series blown opportunities

For likely the only time this season, the Carolina Panthers were playing in front of a national audience, hosting a one-win Atlanta Falcons team.

But instead of showing a national audience what this young, developing Panthers team had shown flashes of this year — with a chance to beat the Falcons twice in one season for the first time since 2013 — they fell flat with a 25-17 defeat at Bank of America Stadium.

Injures to quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and corner Donte Jackson’s nagging toe ailment didn’t help, but just four days after the Panthers’ defense failed to get off the field on third down against the New Orleans Saints, Carolina’s inability to get off the field at all against a Falcons offense that was without wide receiver Calvin Ridley for most of the night was one of the biggest issues.

The only Atlanta drives that didn’t end in points were a Jackson interception and a punt with 3:05 left in the fourth, the Panthers’ first forced punt since their Week 6 loss against the Bears.

The Panthers’ offense was unable to take advantage of opportunities against the NFL’s 31st-ranked defense, and its only touchdown-scoring drives came off of Falcons mistakes. At the halfway point of the season, the Panthers are 3-5 and remain in third place in the NFC South. After a three-game winning streak, the Panthers have dropped three in a row, including two division games.

On a larger scale, the Falcons’ offense out-gained the Panthers 401-304 and had 28 first downs to the Panthers’ 18.

Carolina went just 2 for 10 on third down and 1 of 3 on fourth down, putting together just two drives that went more than seven plays. But one of those drives ended the game (an interception) and the other resulted in a field goal after Bridgewater had to exit the game after he was hit in the head on a sack, suffering a neck injury; backup P.J. Walker was forced to take over for six plays.

The Panthers scored on two Curtis Samuel touchdowns in the first half, including a 12-yard rushing score and a perfectly placed football on a 29-yard pass by Teddy Bridgewater. But both scoring drives were assisted by Falcons miscues.

Back-to-back penalties on the Falcons pushed the Panthers downfield on their first offensive possession and led to the Samuel rushing touchdown. The interception by Jackson gave Carolina the ball at the Atlanta 40 and four plays later Bridgewater connected with Samuel.

But the offense was unable to get into any sort of rhythm, with Bridgewater often looking uncomfortable, being sacked three times and hit six. The quarterback was knocked out of the game for six plays due to a hit to the head/neck area in the third quarter, but was able to return after being cleared from the concussion protocol.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Bridgewater did not connect with one of his top receivers, DJ Moore, until the final drive of the game. Despite that, Moore ended up walking away as the Panthers’ leading receiver with 55 yards on two receptions. For a high-powered offense, that’s just not acceptable.

On the defensive side of the ball, five penalties became an issue in the second half, after the Panthers had just one in the first two quarters. Getting off the field proved almost impossible. In the first half, the red zone defense stepped up, holding the Falcons to three field goals and one 13-yard rushing touchdown by Matt Ryan after a spin move by Brian Burns opened up a lane for Ryan to run.

But Atlanta scored on each of its first two drives of the second half and that was enough to create the distance needed. The Panther couldn’t stop what was happening in front of them.

And then in a pattern that has become all too familiar, things fell apart on the final drive as the Panthers lost on an offensive miscue with Bridgewater throwing his second game-ending interception in the last three games.

The Panthers had opportunities throughout the game to put together drives, to get off the field, to make smart playing call on fourth down. But it just never clicked.

This instant analysis will be updated with a full in-depth look at the Falcons-Panthers game.