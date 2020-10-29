Christian McCaffrey will not play for Panthers vs. Falcons tonight, source says

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will not be activated off injured reserve prior to Thursday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, per a source with knowledge of the decision.

McCaffrey has spent six weeks on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain suffered in the team’s Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Panthers have gone 3-2 without McCaffrey.

“(His return) won’t be a minute too early,” Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said this week. “We’ll be smart.”

Mike Davis will once again start in McCaffrey’s place. In five starts, Davis has 70 rushing attempts for 283 yards and two rushing touchdowns, in addition to 29 receptions for 159 yards and two receiving scores. He also had his second career fumble in the Week 6 loss to the Chicago Bears. Rhule said Davis will continue to have a role in the offense when the All-Pro McCaffrey returns.

In the Panthers’ win over the Falcons in Week 5, Davis rushed for 89 yards and had 60 receiving yards, breaking plenty of tackles along the way.

McCaffrey had not missed a single NFL game prior to his injury. He was drafted eighth overall by the Panthers in 2017.

The Panthers will travel to face the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs next week after an extended off time following the Thursday game.