In ‘Detail’ show, Peyton Manning says a great Tom Brady pass likely was an accident

Fox Sports broadcaster Troy Aikman called the pass “unbelievable” and “as good as it gets.”

During the Buccaneers’ 38-10 win over the Green Bay Packers earlier this month, Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady completed a nearly perfect pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski. It’s the throw that Aikman was gushing about.

But former Colts/Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning wasn’t so sure that pass wasn’t an accident.

In a preview of his “Detail” show on ESPN+, Manning broke down the play and as usual, it was insightful.

“Now, will we get Tom to admit who he was throwing to? I don’t think so,” Manning said.

Here is the clip with Manning explaining why Brady got lucky:

Nothing gets by Peyton, especially when it comes to @TomBrady getting a little too much credit. #DETAIL: https://t.co/wZvh0BpmZO pic.twitter.com/IVe2Ad4ISB — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) October 27, 2020

Manning also poked fun at Tom Brady losing track of the downs, and said NFL players have it easy because they are doing Zoom interviews with reporters.