Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons injury update and scouting report for Week 8

The Carolina Panthers will host the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night. It’s the only game on Carolina’s schedule slated for a national prime-time audience — Matt Rhule’s Panthers will be under the lights for the first time.

Carolina is 3-8 all-time on Thursdays, including last year’s Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that ended up being quarterback Cam Newton’s last game as a Panther.

For the short week, Rhule is taking the same approach with his practice schedule that former New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin did in 2012 when Rhule was his assistant offensive line coach. That year, the Giants beat the Panthers on “Thursday Night Football,” 36-7.

“I’m using our exact Thursday night game schedule from when I was at the Giants, when we actually came down and played the Panthers on a Thursday night here in Bank of America Stadium,” Rhule said. “I liked the schedule. I remember leaving that game saying, ‘This was probably our best game that year.’ So, I just kind of took that same approach.”

This Thursday night game happens to fall just before the halfway point in the Panthers’ season with a chance to go to .500 at 4-4 with a win and then get a couple extra days to prepare to visit the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9.

The season has gone better than predicted, especially with All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey missing five games thus far with a high ankle sprain, and the Panthers going 3-2 in his absence. The back has a chance to return for Thursday’s game, but it would be a return from injury on a wet field with just one full day of practice in the books.

The Panthers have already beat the Falcons, 23-16, in Week 5, which was followed by the firing of Falcons head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff later that night. Both teams enter Week 8 hoping to bounce back from close losses Sunday. Carolina is looking to defeat Atlanta (1-6) twice in one season for the first time since 2013.

Let’s break down the matchup:

WHEN THE PANTHERS HAVE THE BALL ...

Last time: Teddy Bridgewater had an impressive performance, completing 27-of-36 passes for 313 yards, two touchdowns and zero turnovers or sacks. Mike Davis rushed for 89 yards and had 60 receiving yards, breaking plenty of tackles along the way. Bridgewater found wide receiver DJ Moore for a 57-yard touchdown and Robby Anderson had more than 100 receiving yards for the third time this season.

This time: There’s the big question involving McCaffrey’s return. Even if he were to play this week, the Panthers aren’t going to put him in for the first game back and give him the ball every play. Davis will still be a part of this offense, as Rhule said this week.

The Panthers’ offense only scored three points in the second half of the win over the Falcons this season. Against the New Orleans Saints last week, the only punt of the game came on Carolina’s first possession of the second half. Being able to come out of halftime effectively has to be a priority.

The Falcons’ defense has allowed the most yards per play in the league (6.6) and has allowed the most completions of 20-plus yards (35). Bridgewater is coming off a season-high 82% completion percentage against the Saints, and the offense looked much improved against New Orleans compared with the previous week’s loss to the Chicago Bears.

The late-game sack that forced a 65-yard Joey Slye field-goal attempt shows that this offense is still going through some growing pains, and the lack of consistency to get tight ends involved continues to be an issue. But with or without McCaffrey, a game against this Falcons defense that gives up an average of 425.9 yards per game (second-most) will be an opportunity to continue improving.

Advantage: Panthers

WHEN THE FALCONS HAVE THE BALL ...

Last time: The Panthers run defense had a season-worst performance in Atlanta, giving up 166 yards on the ground. Running back Todd Gurley had 121 yards on 14 carries and a rushing touchdown. Safety Juston Burris had a big interception in the end zone, but he is on injured reserve with a rib injury. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley also caught eight passes for 136 yards.

This time: Julio Jones is playing. That makes a difference. Jones missed the first meeting with a hamstring injury but is expected to play Thursday night. The Panthers’ secondary is hurting with undrafted rookie Sam Franklin starting in place of Burris and cornerback Rasul Douglas still on reserve/COVID-19 list. Cornerback Eli Apple was released Tuesday and Donte Jackson and rookie Troy Pride Jr. will get the starts at corner with nickel Corn Elder.

The Falcons’ offense has had its moments. The team is tied for third in the NFL in first downs made with 167 and averages the third-most net passing yards per game, 295.6.

On a short week like this, the priority for the Panthers is improving their play. Against the Saints, the defense allowed 12-of-14 third-down conversions. No matter what team was coming into Bank of America Stadium this week, the issues on third down need to be corrected.

Third-and-medium (4-6) yards has been a major issue as the Panthers lead the league with a 75% conversion percentage allowed in those situations. A lot of that falls on the linebackers, but there have been many issues for the defense this year, including poor tackling, that have contributed.

Getting pressure on quarterback Matt Ryan will be a key, and the Panthers defense’s improvement (or lack thereof) will play a huge role in the outcome.

Advantage: Falcons

WHEN THEY KICK ...

Joey Slye is coming off a missed 65-yard field goal to tie the score against the Saints, but that won’t have much of an impact on this week’s game. Slye has had a solid season, making 17-of-20 field goals and missing two point-after attempts.

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo has missed only one field goal this season (15 of 16) and two PATs (13 of 15).

FALCONS-PANTHERS SCORE PREDICTION

The Panthers have lost two in a row after a three-game winning streak. This is a game the Panthers should win. The Falcons have an interim coach with Raheem Morris and have continued to lose games in embarrassing fashion. If Carolina loses, even with the injuries the team is dealing with and the short week, it will become more evident that the three-game winning streak was not representative of the season with a tougher slate of opponents still to come.

With that in mind, I think the Panthers beat the Falcons again. 27-20, Panthers

FALCONS-PANTHERS INJURY REPORT

Falcons: DE Takk McKinley (groin) OUT.

Panthers: LT Russell Okung (calf) DOUBTFUL, DE Efe Obada (back) QUESTIONABLE, G John Miller (ankle) QUESTIONABLE, DE Marquis Haynes (knee) QUESTIONABLE, DT Zach Kerr (toe) QUESTIONABLE.