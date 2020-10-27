Panthers designate RB Christian McCaffrey for return from injured reserve

The Carolina Panthers have designated All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey to return from the injured reserve list.

McCaffrey has spent the last five weeks on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain suffered in the team’s Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Panthers have gone 3-2 without McCaffrey.

During Monday’s portion of practice that’s open to the media, McCaffrey put on a red jersey, indicating he is not yet participating, which is the rule for players still on the injured reserve list.

He arrived to Tuesday’s practice in a red injured jersey, but switched to a normal practice jersey and helmet and participated in stretches during the portion open to the media.

McCaffrey has 21 days to practice before the Panthers have to make a decision on bringing him back to the active roster. He can be brought back any time during that time period. He will not count toward a roster spot until he is officially back on the active roster.

Running back Mike Davis has filled in well for McCaffrey overall. In five starts, he has 70 rushing attempts for 283 yards and two rushing touchdowns, in addition to 29 receptions for 159 yards and two receiving scores. Davis also had his second career fumble in the Week 6 loss to the Chicago Bears.

McCaffrey had not missed a single NFL game prior to his injury. He was drafted eighth overall by the Panthers in 2017.

