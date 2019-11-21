Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara have a lot in common — good news for the Panthers

It’s hard to knock Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara as football players. But this season has been a mixed bag for the two as their teams prepare to face off for the first time this year.

For McCaffery, whatever this season may result in for the Panthers, there is no denying the type of year he has put together. He’s breaking every record in sight, and Thursday, it was announced that he now has a 99 overall rating in the Madden video game, which broke another record — he’s the youngest player to ever reach a 99.

But all of the accolades and historical notes only means so much when the Panthers are 5-5 and coming off a blowout loss at home.

For Kamara, he’s still a key part of the Saints’ offense and is averaging 5.5 yards per touch. But this year has been filled with knee and ankle injuries for the running back.

On the Panthers side of things, McCaffrey already has 258 touches this season, but it’s the touches he doesn’t have that are contributing to the Panthers issues.

Carolina has the fifth-worst third-down conversion percentage in the NFL (30.7), which will be a problem Sunday in New Orleans against a defense that has allowed the NFL’s fifth-lowest third down conversion percentage (33.6).

The Panthers run the ball on third down just 13.4 percent of the time, second-lowest in the NFL. And McCaffrey has just 24 total touches on third down this year. When it comes time to convert, Carolina doesn’t rely on its best offensive player.

While McCaffrey’s role on the Panthers offense could be improved, there is a unique way that he will be useful to Carolina’s game planning this Sunday. A lot of what he does can be seen in Kamara’s production. Both are used in the rushing attack, can catch passes of the backfield and line up as receivers on the outside.

“It’s very similar to what we do with Christian, the way they use him,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said of Kamara’s role in the Saints offense. “You’ve got to gameplan for his ability to run the ball, you’ve got to gameplan for his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield and line up as a receiver outside and run outside. He commands your attention and you do spend time on that as well.”

Kamara’s production doesn’t quite match up to McCaffrey’s this season, partly due to the injuries, but he is still averaging 105.6 scrimmage yards per game. In his career against the Panthers, Kamara averages more than six yards per touch.

While he may not be having his normal production this year, the Panthers are aware of why he can be a problem.

“There’s a certain way you have to tackle him,” linebacker Luke Kuechly said. “Sometimes guys try to go smack him and they just fall off. He’s unique, he never, he’s like no one I’ve ever seen in the sense that guys crush him and he just kind of rolls off, it’s almost like he invites contact. He’s super smooth, he’s so smooth with the ball and moving that it doesn’t look like he’s trying real hard.”

Since McCaffrey and Kamara entered the league in 2017, they are second and third, respectively, in total touchdowns scored over that time behind Todd Gurley. Because of when they entered the league and the fact they play in the same division, they will be linked for some time.

“Practicing against Christian and knowing his skillset is very similar to what Alvin’s skillset is,” Rivera said. “We’ve practiced against that kind of guy and I think that helps, I really do. I saw where coach (Sean) Payton said the same thing when they asked him the question about Christian, so I think that is a benefit.”

Other notes from Thursday’s practice: