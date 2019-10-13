Analysis: With sacks and picks piling up, is this Panthers defense the NFL’s best?

SHARE COPY LINK

A spectacular stadium, and a performance worthy of it.

Sunday, the Carolina Panthers made their long-awaited international debut when they played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Carolina was one of the last three teams to play in England, but in a state-of-the-art stadium designed in part to host professional (American) football — the NFL helped fund construction, after all — the Panthers put on a show.

And that’s especially true for their defense.

For the second week in a row, Carolina was a turnover-forcing machine, intercepting Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston five times and recovering a fumble of his, as well. That’s without mentioning the team’s six sacks in the first half alone, which tied a franchise record for sacks in one half.

But arguably the most important defensive statistic of the lot? That Carolina scored 20 points off turnovers Sunday, and now leads the NFL in that category with 54 through six games. There are more games to be played in Week 6, but regardless of if that stat stands, it validates that Carolina’s defense is clearly in the league’s upper echelon.

Takeaways and sacks are one thing, but the primo field position the defense is delivering in the process is just as crucial. Three of Winston’s interceptions gave the ball back to quarterback Kyle Allen and Carolina’s offense with 36 yards to gain or fewer to the end zone.

No wonder the Panthers scored 37 points.

As for how Carolina was able to force six takeaways overall, that started early.

Like, first play of the game early.

Winston dropped back to pass on the Bucs’ first offensive play and threw toward receiver Mike Evans, who was double-covered. Cornerback James Bradberry simply jumped the route, and with better positioning on the play, was able to wrestle the ball away from Evans. Despite Carolina losing yards the subsequent three plays and settling for a Joey Slye field goal, Bradberry’s play set the tone.

On Tampa Bay’s third offensive possession, Carolina’s front seven started converting on its pressure. On first-and-10 from midfield, defensive tackle Vernon Butler Jr. — filling in for Kawann Short, who is out for the year with a shoulder injury — shoved the Bucs guard across from him straight into the backfield, forcing Winston to step up in the pocket — and right into Gerald McCoy. It was McCoy’s first sack of the year, and considering it came against his former team, he glared at Tampa Bay’s sideline right after.

The very next play was more of the same. The Bucs took a timeout to collect themselves, but Dontari Poe got in on Winston for a second consecutive sack.

With about 10 minutes left before the half, defensive end/outside linebacker Bruce Irvin came screaming off the left edge at Winston. He didn’t get there in time for the sack, but that worked out to his advantage: he slapped Winston’s elbow as he threw, re-directing the pass ... directly to nickel cornerback Javien Elliott, another ex-Buc.

The pressure only grew from there. Shortly before halftime, Butler had back-to-back strip sacks (he had not recorded three sacks total the previous three seasons), the latter of which was recovered by Irvin. Efe Obada, who grew up in London and was named an honorary captain for Sunday’s game, also helped create the pressure with Butler.

And finally, it wouldn’t be a well-rounded Panthers defensive effort without Luke Kuechly’s impact, right? Kuechly picked Winston for the third time of the afternoon, a ‘Where was he looking?’ sort of play with no obvious receivers or routes in the vicinity. After Kuechly returned the pick to Tampa Bay’s eight-yard line, receiver Curtis Samuel took the very next play into the end zone on a reverse. That score made for 10 points in the span of 16 seconds, and all but sealed the game for Carolina, putting it ahead 27-7.

Despite excelling through the first three quarters, the Panthers defense did sag some in the fourth. The Bucs went on back-to-back 75-yard drives to cut the deficit to 11, including two-point conversions on both possessions. Winston was able to find Evans and Chris Godwin, the other half of Tampa Bay’s two-headed monster at receiver, with some consistency, and the Bucs moved the ball downfield relatively seamlessly.

Still, when it needed to, the Panthers defense again came up big. With less than 3 minutes to play in the game, Bradberry and Ross Cockrell came up with back-to-back pass breakups against Evans, which forced a Tampa Bay fourth-and-10 deep in their own territory. And fittingly, it was the defense that put the Bucs away for good.

Winston looked right to Godwin, threw ... and Cockrell plucked the ball out of the air right over the receiver’s head. He then ran the ball back downfield and out of bounds.

But he may as well have run right down the tunnel and out of the stadium.

At that point, the defense had done all it possibly could.