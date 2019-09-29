Grading the Carolina Panthers in their 16-10 victory at the Houston Texans

Panthers Rivera on quarterback Kyle Allen’s cool Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera speaks to the calm and confidence backup quarterback Kyle Allen plays with following the team's 38-20 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera speaks to the calm and confidence backup quarterback Kyle Allen plays with following the team's 38-20 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 22, 2019.

The Carolina Panthers pass rush was terrific, and running back Christian McCaffrey was even better in a 16-10 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The pass rush was all over Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, including a strip sack in the fourth quarter. McCaffrey was a constant threat on runs and short passes.

Grading the 2-2 Panthers:

Passing offense

B-minus: Should quarterback Kyle Allen have to carry a football from classroom to classroom all week as a reminder, like he’s still in high school? Three fumbles lost Sunday while attempting passes will not do. Allen keeps his composure after mistakes, which is important as he fills in for an injured Cam Newton. He made a terrific throw to Jarius Wright, and his arm talent is apparent. However, he has to protect the ball better.

Rushing offense

B-plus: McCaffrey continues to be exclusively the Panthers’ running game, but he’s so effective. His patience and vision, waiting for blocks to materialize, was on display on a 13-yard run. Short passes to him are effectively runs in isolation. He stretched for a short pass from Allen and somehow pulled it in for a first down.

Passing defense

A: Perhaps the top objective of the Panthers’ offseason was improving the pass rush. It sure came through Sunday; safety Eric Reid blitzed in the fourth quarter and gathered in the ball on that Watson strip sack. Shaq Thompson and Mario Addison got to Watson on consecutive plays in the first half. Panthers defensive back Ross Cockrell, filling in for an injured Donte Jackson, picked off wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on a trick play.

Rushing defense

C-plus: Most of it came on two chunk plays, but the Panthers gave up 104 rushing yards in the first half. Duke Johnson’s 40-yarder didn’t result in a touchdown drive, but it was bad. The middle of Carolina’s front seven got pushed around some. Also, a scramble up the middle by Watson added 12 yards and a first down.

Special teams

B-minus: Joey Slye’s career-best, 55-yard field goal gave the Panthers the lead back early in the fourth quarter. Ray-Ray McCloud’s judgment was bad; he shouldn’t have brought the opening kickoff out of the end zone, then let the Texans get 71 yards on a punt in the fourth quarter by letting it bounce. Rookie Brian Burns had a partial punt block in the first half, his second of the season. Natrell Jamerson was penalized for a marginal block-in-the-back on a Texans punt that cost Panthers good field position.

Coaching

B-plus: Lots of scrambling in response to injuries; the Panthers played without Kawann Short and Jackson on defense and Trai Turner on offense. The Panthers were fortunate to survive more turnovers than their opponent in a road game.