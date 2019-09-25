A key Panthers offensive starter misses practice, but backup plan is already in place

(RE)MARKS on Panthers victory over the Arizona Cardinals Charlotte Observer writer Brendan Marks breaks down the Carolina Panthers 38-20 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at StateFarm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte Observer writer Brendan Marks breaks down the Carolina Panthers 38-20 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at StateFarm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Three games into the 2019 season, and the Carolina Panthers’ offensive line depth may already be tested.

Right guard Trai Turner, who exited Sunday’s win vs. the Cardinals early with an ankle injury, did not participate in practice Wednesday, calling into question his availability for this weekend’s trip to Houston.

Luckily for the Panthers, there may be a ready-made backup plan already on the roster — Daryl Williams. He started at left tackle every game this season but shifted to right guard after Turner went down.

“We’ll see as the week progresses,” Rivera said. “He looked good (against Arizona). Big physical guy, so that was a huge plus. And it’s one of the those things where, when you have the depth we do, you can do those things.

“He’s got good size, good strength, good power, but he’s also athletic for a big guy, so because of that it helps him. And I do agree, he’s a right-handed guy and that’s kind of where he made his bones as a player in this league.”

Williams rotated with rookie tackle Greg Little for much of the game vs. the Cardinals. Rivera said Monday that while he didn’t have a clear idea of whether Little would supplant Williams at left tackle, he did stress the importance of playing and developing the team’s young talent.

“We brought (Little) here for a reason, we saw it in training camp. We know that we’ve got to find a way to develop him,” Rivera said. “We’ve got some good young guys that are going to be here for a long time, and we’ve got to start developing those guys. The only way they develop is if they play.”

There’s still time for Turner to rehab to the point he can play Sunday against Houston, but in the event he can’t, it appears the team would slide Williams to right guard and let Little start his first game at left tackle.

Aside from Turner’s absence, quarterback Cam Newton (foot) again missed practice. He has already been ruled out for Sunday.

Defensive tackle Kawann Short (shoulder), who missed Sunday’s game, was back at practice but did not participate. Neither did defensive ends/outside linebackers Bruce Irvin (hamstring) and Marquis Haynes (elbow), who both worked on the side with trainers. Haynes wore a brace over his right arm/elbow.

Linebacker Shaq Thompson (knee) and cornerback Donte Jackson (groin) were listed as limited participants, as was tight end Greg Olsen (back).

Safety Rashaan Gaulden (groin) was a full participant for the first time in weeks.