Panthers QB Cam Newton ruled out for Sunday’s game vs. Cardinals with foot injury

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has officially been ruled out for the team’s game this weekend against Arizona, according to coach Ron Rivera.

Kyle Allen, a second-year quarterback out of Houston who went undrafted, will start in Newton’s place.

Newton has been recovering from a left-foot sprain he first sustained during Week 3 of the preseason and re-aggravated in last week’s loss to Tampa Bay. Newton missed about a week’s worth of practice after the initial injury, but was a full participant in practice the week leading up to Carolina’s season-opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

He had yet to appear on the team’s official injury report until Wednesday of this week, when he missed his second consecutive practice. Newton also missed practice Thursday.

The team has yet to confirm the severity of Newton’s re-injury, although he was still in a walking boot in the locker room Thursday.

Allen will earn his second career start, the first of which came in Week 17 last season after the Panthers had already shut Newton down for the year due to shoulder soreness and tightness. Allen accounted for three touchdowns in a victory over the New Orleans Saints.