Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew gets endorsement offer from porn company 

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (97) eyes Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Thursday, August, 22, 2019. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Gardner Minshew’s newfound fame has brought him an unlikely endorsement offer: porn.

Popular adult webcam site CamSoda has offered the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback $1 million to teach a weekly fitness class and be a brand ambassador. In a letter posted on the company’s Twitter account Wednesday, Vice President Daryn Parker wrote that Minshew’s affinity for doing band exercises half-naked sparked the idea to offer him a contract:

“We’d like for you to lead a weekly exercise class for CamSoda Fit that you can livestream from the comfort of home — or the locker room,” Parker wrote. “Our only requirement is that you incorporate band workouts into your class and do them in a jockstrap and/or naked.”

CamSoda also wants Minshew to be the face of its puppet line, which it describes as a knit costume for your genitals. The company plans to unveil a jaguar puppet to accompany its existing styles of an elephant and vampire.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

MInshew, best known for his mustache and peculiar name origin, was given the reigns to the franchise after Nick Foles broke his collarbone in week one. He performed admirably, completing nearly 90 percent of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.

The Washington State product made headlines again when a photo of him looking like he just stepped out of “Saturday Night Fever” surfaced ahead of his week two match up against the Houston Texans.

Minshew has yet to respond to the offer, but $1 million is $1 million.

That’s a lot of money to turn down just because it doesn’t “fit your brand.”

We are officially offering @GardnerMinshew5 an endorsement deal of $1M. We love his enthusiasm and excitement he brings to everything he does, especially his infamous workouts! Gardner would be the perfect addition to our CamSoda Fit lineup. pic.twitter.com/IqCtIKlFIP — CamSoda (@CamSodaLive) September 18, 2019