Fans hoping Chiefs can land Dolphins defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick
Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo talks about progress made during camp
Dare to dream, Chiefs fans.
On Friday morning, “Minkah” was trending on Twitter and with good reason. The Miami Dolphins have allowed the agent of defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick to seek a trade.
The Miami Herald reported the Dolphins would part with Fitzpatrick, who is in his second season in the NFL, only if the team received “significant compensation.”
Why the hefty trade demand? Pro Football Focus’ Austin Gayle wrote on Twitter: “Minkah Fitzpatrick’s slot coverage grades, both in college and the NFL, are some of the highest (PFF) has ever seen. Don’t play him at safety; play him at slot corner, a position growing in value in today’s NFL. Oh, and trade for him. He’s #good.”
ESPN’s Jim Nagy said Fitzpatrick checks a lot of boxes:
On Twitter, fans of the league’s other 31 teams were hoping their team could be the one to land Fitzpatrick. That’s why “Minkah” was trending.
Kansas City fans were hopeful he could be joining the Chiefs:
