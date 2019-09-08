WATCH: Christian McCaffrey takes direct snap to score Panthers first TD of 2019

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey fights to pick up yardage on a run against the Los Angeles Rams defense during first quarter action on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

It took the Carolina Panthers more than two quarters to score their first touchdown of the season Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, but when they finally crossed the goal line, they did it in style. Running back Christian McCaffrey took a direct snap from six yards out to score and cut the Rams’ lead to 16-10 with 8:28 remaining in the third quarter.

Watch the play below.