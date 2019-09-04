Panthers QB Cam Newton, MrBeast shatter Dude Perfect’s Guinness World Records

Cam Newton: NFL MVP, No. 1 overall draft pick, and ...

Guinness World Record holder?

Yep.

Newton, the Carolina Panthers’ star quarterback, added that title (times three) to his resume this summer with the help of 21-year-old North Carolina-based YouTube star Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson and his posse.

In a video published Tuesday, MrBeast and his friends joined Newton at Bank of America Stadium to break world records, two of which were previously held by the guys of YouTube channel Dude Perfect, and one by set by various NFL players. By the end of the video, which was shot in one day in July, Newton was either the owner or co-owner of three world records:

Longest underhand pass caught between the legs (118 feet — or 39 yards, 1 foot — caught by Garrett)

Longest blindfolded catch of an American football pass while the target is in motion (24 yards — caught by Chandler Hallow)





Most one-handed catches in 60 seconds. (51 — Note that Newton was the receiver, with passes thrown by Hallow)

The video was posted to Newton’s channel Tuesday and was still among the Top 10 trending videos on YouTube as of this posting Wednesday afternoon with 386,000 views. Newton has about 156,000 subscribers on YouTube; MrBeast has almost 24 million, with views of his videos often eclipsing 1 million views in a matter of hours.