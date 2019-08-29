Grading the Panthers: Will Grier still a mystery, but at least they have a kicker

Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier throws up his arms after throwing an interception to the Pittsburgh Steelers during late second quarter action on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Bank of America Stadium. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Thursday might have been the Carolina Panthers’ final game of the preseason, but it certainly wasn’t a final verdict on the preseason. Just about anyone who matters to the regular season was never going to play.

Still, there were some indicators in the 25-19 home victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers as to how the final roster will look. The backup quarterback situation behind Cam Newton seems clear. The pass rush — such a flaw last season — seems deeper. The kicking situation now has a fail-safe.

Passing offense: B-

Third-string quarterback Will Grier’s two turnovers — a fumble returned for a touchdown when he was set up in the pocket, and an interception late in the first half — negated his beautiful 34-yard over-the-shoulder touchdown throw to Aldrick Robinson. Kyle Allen started and played just one series in which he moved the offense 60 yards. Allen playing so little reinforces that he’s solid as QB2 behind Newton for now. Fourth-string quarterback Taylor Heinicke had a gruesome interception at midfield in the fourth quarter.

Rushing offense: C-

If Allen’s 13-yard scramble was the highlight, you know the Panthers’ rushing game wasn’t stellar. The offensive line wasn’t making the mistakes it did earlier in the preseason. If anything happened that could impact the cut to a 53-man roster, maybe it was the all-around reliability of running back Reggie Bonnafon. If he gets cut, it’ll more reflect having to keep three quarterbacks and maybe two kickers, not his performance.

Passing defense: C

The pass rush looked more effective, with two sacks in the first half and several pressures. Linebacker/defensive end Marquis Haynes made a couple of big plays in the second quarter that showed the Panthers addressed their depth among pass-rushers. The secondary — mostly third-string — looked confused at times. Cornerback Ryan Pulley had a defensive-holding penalty and gave up a big play.

Rushing defense: B+

The Steelers didn’t seem particularly interested in establishing a running game. Panthers safety Rashaan Gaulden blew up a play for a 6-yard loss with some assistance from defensive tackle Vernon Butler. Those two needed some work after being in and out this preseason (Gaulden didn’t travel to New England, Butler missed time with an injury).

Special teams: A-

Placekicker Joey Slye had a field-goal attempt blocked early, but he more than made up for that miss with a 59-yarder early in the second quarter. The Panthers certainly appear fortunate to have that leg, with Graham Gano still not kicking while nursing an injury. It will no longer be a surprise if Slye makes Saturday’s cut to the regular season.

Coaching: B-

Everything is relative with mostly third- and fourth-string players on the field, but this team didn’t look as scattered as in losses to the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots. (Although a delay-of-game penalty on a punt is the sort of disorganization that just shouldn’t happen.)