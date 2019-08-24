Football
Colts quarterback Andrew Luck reportedly is retiring from NFL
It appears that Colts quarterback Andrew Luck’s final game of his career will have been in a playoff loss to the Chiefs in January.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday night that Luck has informed the Colts that he is retiring. NFL.com also reported the news.
Luck, 29, hasn’t played in the preseason as he’s dealt with a calf problem and later an ankle sprain.
“In the course of dealing with this calf injury, it appears that now we’ve got an ankle issue,” Colts general manger Chris Ballard told reporters earlier this month.
“There’s no question that he had a calf (strain), that he has a calf, but the lower part is more of an ankle issue. Once we get that under control, we think we can help with the pain.”
Apparently, Luck is ready to call it a career.
