Panthers’ game night: How to use mobile tickets for the first time

The Panthers are following the NFL's lead into mobile ticketing. That means tickets solely on smartphones, not on print-at-home paper. Here's how to buy tickets. Important: You must have both the Panthers app and be registered with Ticketmaster.

The Carolina Panthers are moving to mobile tickets this season as part of a league-wide initiative, starting with Friday night’s preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

That means your smartphone, not printed-at-home tickets, will get you inside Bank of America Stadium. You’ll also transfer or sell tickets with your phone. Here’s how, according to the Panthers and NFL.com:

How do I access my Panthers tickets?

Single-game tickets bought through Ticketmaster can be accessed by downloading the free Panthers smartphone app. The app is available in the iTunes store for Apple and in the Google Play store for Android phones. Once that’s done, open the app and click “tickets” on the bottom menu and then “my account” at the top to sign in to your Panthers or Ticketmaster account. A barcode for your ticket will be scanned at the gate.

Go to panthers.com/tickets/mobile-guide for an illustrated guide.

What if I don’t have a smartphone or can’t download the app?

Call the Panthers ticket office at 704-358-7800. PSL owners can contact PSLOwners@panthers.nfl.com. Mobile ticketing helpers wearing bright orange shirts with “Need Help?” on the back will also circulate among fans on game day.

Do I have to have both the Panthers app and Ticketmaster app to get my game tickets?

You can reach tickets bought through Ticketmaster on the Panthers app by entering your email address and Ticketmaster password, or use Ticketmaster through your browser.

Can I have several tickets on a single phone?

Yes. From your app account, tap on the game and then swipe right to left to access available tickets. The Panthers encourage iPhone users to save their tickets to Wallet or Passbook before the game.

When can I access my tickets?

Start early, before the game, making sure you can access your tickets on your app account. On Apple devices, clicking Add to Wallet will make your tickets available at the gate even without an internet connection.

Can I take a screenshot of the ticket?

No. For security reasons, dynamic barcodes on the mobile tickets will keep users from taking screenshots and sending them to multiple people.

How do I transfer Panthers tickets to someone else?

Click “transfer” at the bottom of the main ticket page on your Panthers app. Click the tickets you want, then “transfer to.” You can send tickets by email or text. The receiver will have to download the Panthers or Ticketmaster app to use the ticket on their smartphone. There is no limit on the number of times a ticket can be transferred.

What if I transfer my tickets to someone without a smartphone?

Contact the ticket office.

How do I sell my tickets?

From the Panthers app, click “sell” at the bottom of the ticket page. Choose the seats you want to sell, then enter an asking price. Your tickets will be listed on NFL Ticket Exchange/ Ticketmaster. You can also list your tickets on NFL-authorized platforms such as StubHub, using the ticket’s barcode, and section, row and seat. Barcodes are mandatory for the tickets to be authenticated and delivered to the buyer.

Can season tickets be resold as one package?

No. Season tickets must be sold individually for each game.