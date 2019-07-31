Source: Carolina Panthers bring back safety Tre Boston on one-year contract

Safety Tre Boston draws autograph hounds in 2016 Safety Tre Boston was a popular player following a Carolina Panthers training camp practice in 2016 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Safety Tre Boston was a popular player following a Carolina Panthers training camp practice in 2016 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C.

Add another name to the Carolina Panthers’ safety competition.

According to a league source, the team has signed safety Tre Boston to a one-year contract worth up to $3 million. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the deal.

This represents a return to the Panthers for Boston, a former North Carolina standout drafted by the Panthers in the fourth round in 2014. He played for the Panthers from 2014 through 2016, starting 16 games over that span, and was part of the 2015 Super Bowl team.

Boston spent the 2017 season with the Los Angeles Chargers, then played last season for the Arizona Cardinals, where he had three interceptions in 14 games.

The signing comes hours after Panthers coach Ron Rivera said the team was still evaluating all its options at the open free safety position. Last year’s third-rounder, Rashaan Gaulden, began training camp as the presumed favorite to win that job, but has rotated with former Charlotte Latin and Duke star Ross Cockrell in recent days.

“You’re going to see a lot of (different) combinations out there,” Rivera said after Wednesday’s training camp practice. “We’ve got some holes that we want to make sure to fill and some questions to be answered.”

Boston should immediately compete to start alongside Eric Reid at safety, while Gaulden may see more looks in the team’s “big nickel” package moving forward. The Panthers have one more training camp practice in Spartanburg before returning to Charlotte for the team’s annual Fan Fest.

ESPN NFL reporter Josina Anderson said Boston told her he signed with Carolina because, “the defense was missing one piece, so why not help my brothers out and finish what we started.”

