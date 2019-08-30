Football
NFL 2019: Carolina Panthers schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (TV)
|Sept. 8
|Los Angeles Rams
|1 p.m. (Fox)
|Sept. 12
|Tampa Bay
8:20 p.m. (NFLN)
|Sept. 22
|at Arizona
4:05 p.m. (Fox)
|Sept. 29
|at Houston
|1 p.m. (Fox)
|Oct. 6
|Jacksonville
|1 p.m. (CBS)
|Oct. 13
|at Tampa Bay (London)
9:30 a.m (NFLN)
|Oct. 20
|BYE
|Oct. 27
|at San Francisco
4:05 p.m. (Fox)
|Nov. 3
|Tennessee
|1 p.m. (CBS)
|Nov. 10
|at Green Bay
|1 p.m. (Fox)
|Nov. 17
|Atlanta
|1 p.m. (Fox)
|Nov. 24
|at New Orleans
|1 p.m. (Fox)
|Dec. 1
|Washington
|1 p.m. (CBS)
|Dec. 8
|at Atlanta
|1 p.m. (Fox)
|Dec. 15
|Seattle
|1 p.m. (Fox)
|Dec. 22
|at Indianapolis
|1 p.m. (Fox)
|Dec. 29
|New Orleans
|1 p.m. (Fox)
Schedule subject to change
Comments