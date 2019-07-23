Football
What to know about Carolina Panthers training camp in Spartanburg
Ron Rivera on why Wofford is going to be a big deal this year, and the new SC facility
Want to Go?
Directions from Charlotte: Take Interstate 85 South to Exit 72 (I-585). At the end of the exit ramp, turn left toward Spartanburg. Cross over Business I-85. I-585 becomes Pine Street into Spartanburg. After crossing over Business I-85, turn right onto McCravy Drive and immediately get into the left-hand turn lane. Turn left onto East Wood Street and immediately bear right onto Cummings Street. Follow the signs and/or parking attendants.
Cost: Training camp is free to attend.
PARKING AND SHUTTLES
At Wofford: Free parking is available in lots A, B, C and D on campus via Cummings Street from Pine Street/I-585. Lot H is handicap only and accessible with a handicap tag or placard.
Shuttle: A free round-trip shuttle is available two hours before and after practice at lots C, D and E on Evins Street. The shuttle drops off and picks up in front of Gibbs Stadium plaza on Cummings.
Off-campus: Free off-campus parking is available at Lot E (grass lot on Church Street across from Evins Street campus entrance), and Lot G (Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium and Rosalind Sallenger Center for the Arts). Fans in Lot G can access the shuttle at the auditorium.
Training Camp Schedule
Thursday, July 25: 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. (Kickoff party, 4 p.m.)
Friday, July 26: 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.
Saturday, July 27: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, July 28: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.
Monday, July 29: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, July 31: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 1: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 2: Fan Fest, Bank of America Stadium, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 4: 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 5: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 6: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, Aug. 11: 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 12: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 13: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint practice with Buffalo Bills
Wednesday, Aug. 14: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint practice with Bills
Note: No practices scheduled for July 30, Aug. 3, 7, 9, 10.
Panthers 2019 Schedule
Schedule subject to change
PRESEASON
Aug. 8: at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Aug. 16: Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Aug. 22: at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 29: Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
REGULAR SEASON
Week 1, Sept. 8: LA Rams, 1 p.m. (Fox)
Week 2, Thursday, Sept. 12: vs. Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. (NFLN)
Week 3, Sept. 22: at Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)
Week 4, Sept. 29: at Texans, 1 p.m. (Fox)
Week 5, Oct. 6: Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Week 6, Oct. 13: at Buccaneers (in London), 9:30 a.m. (Fox)
Week 7: Bye week
Week 8, Oct. 27: at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. (Fox)
Week 9, Nov. 3: Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Week 10, Nov. 10: at Packers, 1 p.m. (Fox)
Week 11, Nov. 17: Falcons, 1 p.m. (Fox)
Week 12, Nov. 24: at Saints, 1 p.m. (Fox)
Week 13, Dec. 1: Washington, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Week 14, Dec. 8: at Falcons, 1 p.m. (Fox)
Week 15, Dec. 15: vs. Seahawks, 1 p.m. (Fox)
Week 16, Dec. 22: at Colts, 1 p.m. (Fox)
Week 17, Dec. 29: Saints, 1 p.m. (Fox)
