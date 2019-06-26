Amazon’s inside look at Cam Newton and Panthers’ 2018 season coming in July

Quarterback Cam Newton will be one of the main focuses of Amazon’s sports documentary series “All or Nothing,” which debuts July 19 after following the Panthers for the duration of the 2018-2019 season.

If you’ve ever wanted a sneak peek into the Carolina Panthers’ inner workings — not just through articles or press releases, but to really see inside — then you’re in luck.

The Observer reported in May that Carolina would be featured in the fourth season of Amazon’s sports documentary series “All or Nothing,” and the team officially announced the same on Wednesday. The eight-episode series, narrated by Emmy-winning actor Jon Hamm, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, July 19 — about a week before this year’s training camp.

The series — similar to NFL Network’s “Hard Knocks” — will detail everything from last season, from the team’s 6-2 start to its seven-game losing streak, and even through Cam Newton’s shoulder struggles and David Tepper’s first season as owner. Per the trailer, which also was released Wednesday, cameras will even show restricted areas like players’ homes, team locker rooms and meeting rooms, and practices and games.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This will be the first time the Panthers have ever been the subject of this type of behind-the-scenes show. In the series’ previous three seasons, it featured the Arizona Cardinals in 2016, the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 and the Dallas Cowboys in 2018.

For more information and to stream the series, visit amazon.com/allornothing.



