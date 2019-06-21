NFL player last saw young women accused of $500K theft naked in his bed

Le’Veon Bell 911 call In a newly released 911 call, New York Jets player Le’Veon Bell says he last saw the young women he accuses of robbing him of half a million dollars of valuables naked in his bed. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In a newly released 911 call, New York Jets player Le’Veon Bell says he last saw the young women he accuses of robbing him of half a million dollars of valuables naked in his bed.

New York Jets player Le’Veon Bell was unable to offer full descriptions of the two women he said stole from his Florida home because he last saw them naked in his bed, he told a 911 operator.

A newly released 911 call reveals a man describing the May 25 theft to a Hollywood 911 operator. The Associated Press identified the victim as Bell, who signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the football team in March.

“They took my money. They took my watch, my jewelry,” he said, as well as clothes and shoes. The estimated value is about a million dollars, Bell told the operator. A later police report about the incident showed a lower figure, about $520,000.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He said he tried to call the young women — aged 23 and 21 — but got no response.

“They’re not answering me. They’re ignoring me,” he said.

In the police report, Bell said he left for the gym at around 1 p.m. and returned to a home he owns in Hollywood hours later to find the women gone and his valuables missing. He gave the operator the women’s cellphone numbers and names but couldn’t offer a description of what they were wearing that day.

“When I left she was in the bed, not wearing clothes,” he said, and neither was the other woman.