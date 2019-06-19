Panthers training camp schedule is set. Make your plans for Spartanburg.

Carolina Panthers fans can watch tight end Greg Olsen and other players at training camp in Spartanburg, S.C., when practices begin July 25. dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

We always knew the Carolina Panthers would be returning to Wofford College in Spartanburg for training camp this summer.

Now we know when, too.

The team released its entire training camp schedule on Tuesday, detailing everything that will happen after players move in July 24.

That all begins July 25, when the team hosts its annual kickoff party at Gibbs Field prior to that night’s first practice. The Panthers will have practice every day from June 25-29 before a one-day break on June 30. Practices will resume July 31 and Aug. 1.

The team makes a temporary return to Charlotte on Aug. 2 for Fan Fest. That will be fans’ first opportunity to see the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium this season, in addition to fireworks, a laser light show and other attractions. Doors open at 6 p.m. for Fan Fest, and the actual event will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 and go on sale Friday, July 12.

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott (right) and Panthers coach Ron Rivera (left) will again share a field as the two teams share joint practices at training camp this summer.

The team also will hold joint practices with the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 13-14. The teams will play an exhibition in Charlotte at 7 p.m. on Aug. 16, the second week of the preseason. The practices will be an opportunity to reconnect with a number of former Panthers, including Bills head coach Sean McDermott, tackle/guard Jeremiah Sirles, and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei.

“The joint practices are an opportunity for us to get some quality work done,” coach Ron Rivera said in the team’s release. “We’ve done it before and had good success. They are high intensity workouts and give our players different looks against different people. There is a little bit more of a challenge, especially for the quarterbacks. I’m pretty excited about that.”

The team previously had joint training camp practices with the Detroit Lions in 2000 and the Miami Dolphins in 2015.

That Aug. 14 practice with the Bills will also be the final workout of camp.