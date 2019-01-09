NFL, NFLPA: ‘No evidence’ of targeting Panthers’ Eric Reid with random drug tests

Random? Yes. Targeting or impropriety? No.
That’s the conclusion the NFL and NFLPA came to after a review of Eric Reid’s random drug tests this season. Reid said from the time he signed with the Carolina Panthers on September 28 through the end of the regular season, he was randomly selected six times for a perfomance-enhancing drug screening — a rate he believes is related to his open collusion case against the NFL.
The NFL and NFLPA agreed to a drug screening policy for both performance-enhancing drugs and banned substances, each run by an independent administrator. A league source said the NFLPA was concerned with the possibility a policy they agreed to could be used to target one of its members, prompting a review into Reid’s claims.
That league source also confirmed the NFLPA asked the independent administrator, Dr. John Lombardo, to provide a review of his testing process.
That review’s results were made public Wednesday.
“We take any claim questioning the integrity of our collectively bargained performance enhancing drug policy seriously,” the NFL and NFLPA released in a joint statement. “We asked the independent administrator of the policy to review and produce a report on the claims of targeting. A copy of this report, which contains personal and confidential testing information, has been provided to Eric Reid.
“We will not breach any player’s confidentiality, but can confirm that the report documents the dates he was randomly selected for testing and the actual dates of the drug tests. The report also demonstrates that Mr. Reid’s tests were randomly generated via computer algorithm and that his selection for testing was normal when compared with the number of tests players were randomly selected for throughout the league during the time that he was on an active roster.
“There is no evidence of targeting or any other impropriety with respect to his selection for testing.”
Reid previously said the NFLPA reached out to him regarding his drug tests, but provided incorrect dates of his random screenings.
This story is developing. The Observer will update with more information as it becomes available.
