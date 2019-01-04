Luke Kuechly no surprise for All-Pro honors, but where did Panthers’ McCaffrey land?

Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly has been selected to the 2018 season’s first-team All-Pro list.
No surprise there — it’s his fifth such selection in seven NFL seasons.
Kuechly finished the year with 130 tackles, and a career-high 20 of them were tackles for loss. That’s also tied with Jacksonville defensive lineman Calais Campbell for the league lead.
But where did second-year running back Christian McCaffrey end up on the list, which is compiled from votes by Associated Press NFL writers each year?
McCaffrey was named to the second team All-Pro list as a “flex player”.
McCaffrey finished the season with 1,098 rushing yards and 867 receiving yards. He became the third running back in NFL history to have 100 or more catches in a season (107) and just the third player in NFL history to record 1,500 rushing yards and 1,500 receiving yards in his first two NFL seasons (Alvin Kamara, Herschel Walker).
McCaffrey had a franchise-record 1,965 scrimmage yards in 2018.
Kansas City receiver Tyreek Hill, who earned first-team All-Pro “flex” honors, finished the season with 1,479 receiving yards and 151 rushing yards, for 1,630 scrimmage yards.
