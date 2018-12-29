Panthers’ fan who never saw a game in person wins lottery prize for 2019 suite for 12

A longtime Carolina Panthers’ fan yet to see a game at Bank of America Stadium has won a 2019 luxury suite for 12 through the NC Education Lottery.

“I’ve lived in Charlotte my whole life,” Jasmine Maloy told lottery officials, according to a lottery news release Saturday. “But I’ve never had a chance to see a game in person. Now I’m going to be able to watch them from the suite, which makes it even better.”

Maloy’s Carolina Panthers’ scratch-off ticket was drawn from more than 344,000 entries in the lottery’s second-chance drawing, according to the release.

Maloy, a health insurance worker, learned she won the grand prize after lottery officials invited her to the stadium.

When Maloy and her fiancé entered their soon-to-be suite, cheering TopCats cheerleaders and Panthers’ mascot Sir Purr “rushed” to them with a “giant key,” according to the lottery statement.

After “high-fives and hugs,” Maloy looked out the window to see her name in lights on the stadium’s video messaging board, lottery officials said in the release.

With a $1,000 food allowance for each game, Maloy said “she won’t have any trouble finding people to come,” according to the release.

“My fiancé and step-dad will be at every game,” Maloy told lottery officials, according to the release. “I also have a lot of friends who are Panthers fans. I’m pretty sure we already have our guest list maxed out.”

Maloy received her suite tickets Friday at a lottery claim center in Charlotte. The prize is valued at $124,000, according to the lottery release.

Maloy told lottery officials the suite might become part of her wedding.

“Sir Purr can be my maid of honor,” Maloy joked, according to the release. “Who knows, maybe I will have my reception here.”