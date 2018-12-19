Football

With insurance policy in place, Panthers move starter to injured reserve, promote TE

By Jourdan Rodrigue

December 19, 2018 12:51 PM

The Carolina Panthers have placed kicker Graham Gano on injured reserve after he missed the past two games with a left knee injury.

Before the Panthers’ Week 14 game at Cleveland, Gano missed practice and the team signed former Clemson kicker Chandler Catanzaro as insurance.

Catanzaro will start in Gano’s place for the final two games of the season.

Gano, 31, hit 14 of 16 field goal attempts this season, including a 63-yard game-winner against the New York Giants in Week 5.

Last spring, Gano signed a four-year, $17 million extension with the Panthers.

The Panthers promoted tight end Jason Vander Laan from the practice squad as the corresponding move.

This story will be updated.

