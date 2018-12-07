Panthers sign a kicker as insurance policy for Graham Gano’s injury

The Carolina Panthers signed a kicker on Friday morning as an apparent insurance policy for veteran placekicker Graham Gano’s left knee injury.
Former Clemson kicker Chandler Catanzaro was signed to the active roster, placing guard Amini Silatolu (knee) on injured reserve as the corresponding move.
Gano was listed as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice with a left knee injury.
He had been listed as a full participant in Wednesday’s practice after popping up on last Friday’s injury report for the first time this season, also as a full participant in practice.
His name was listed in bold, which indicates a change in status. The report said Gano’s injury was a “left knee.”
Gano had hit all of his field goal attempts this season, including a 63-yard game-winner against New York in Week 5, before missing kicks in back-to-back games in Weeks 11 and 12. He has made 30 of 33 extra points this season.
Catanzaro was most recently in Tampa Bay on a three-year deal, where he hit 11 of 15 field goals and 23 of 27 before missing two kicks in a Week 10 loss to Washington. He was released after the game.
He played for the Cardinals for the first four years of his career and had a brief stint with the Jets in 2017.
