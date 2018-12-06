Football

Panthers’ kicker Graham Gano limited in practice by knee injury

By Jourdan Rodrigue

December 06, 2018 05:39 PM

Panthers’ Gano reacts to missing field goal attempt

Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano talks about missing a late game 52-yard field goal against the Seattle Seahawks.
By
Up Next
Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano talks about missing a late game 52-yard field goal against the Seattle Seahawks.
By

Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano was listed as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice with a left knee injury.

He had been listed as a full participant in Wednesday’s practice after popping up on last Friday’s injury report for the first time this season, also as a full participant in practice.

His name was listed in bold, which indicates a change in status. The report said Gano’s injury was a “left knee.”

Gano had hit all of his field goal attempts this season, including a 63-yard game-winner against New York in Week 5, before missing kicks in back-to-back games in Weeks 11 and 12. He has made 30 of 33 extra points this season.

Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071; @jourdanrodrigue

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet

latest-news

Jourdan Rodrigue

Jourdan has covered the Carolina Panthers as a beat writer since 2016, and froze during Pennsylvania winters as an award-winning Penn State football beat writer before that. A 2014 graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, she’s on a never-ending quest for trick plays and the stories that give football fans goosebumps.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  