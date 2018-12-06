Panthers’ kicker Graham Gano limited in practice by knee injury

Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano was listed as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice with a left knee injury.

He had been listed as a full participant in Wednesday’s practice after popping up on last Friday’s injury report for the first time this season, also as a full participant in practice.

His name was listed in bold, which indicates a change in status. The report said Gano’s injury was a “left knee.”

Gano had hit all of his field goal attempts this season, including a 63-yard game-winner against New York in Week 5, before missing kicks in back-to-back games in Weeks 11 and 12. He has made 30 of 33 extra points this season.