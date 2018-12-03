Panthers address 4-game losing streak with assistant coach demotion, firings

The Carolina Panthers have made changes to their coaching staff amid a four-game losing streak, demoting defensive coordinator Eric Washington and firing defensive line coach Brady Hoke and assistant secondary/cornerbacks coach Jeff Imamura.

The team announced Monday morning head coach Ron Rivera will handle defensive playcalling duties while Washington, in his first season as defensive coordinator and oversees the defensive front seven.

Rivera said he helped with the defensive playcalling during Carolina’s 24-17 loss Sunday to Tampa Bay and that he felt these moves were necessary as the team tries to end its four-game skid. The Panthers, who started the season 6-2, have fallen to 6-6.

“In my judgment, I felt this was best for the team moving forward,” Rivera said. “These are always difficult decisions, and I thank Brady and Jeff for their hard work. Ultimately, I’m charged with putting the team in the best position to succeed, and I felt these moves were necessary in order to do that.”

Sam Mills III will take over for Hoke as the Panthers’ new defensive line coach. Rivera and Richard Rodgers will lead the the secondary.

This story will be updated.