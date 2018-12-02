Carolina Panthers suffer the sort of loss to Bucs that calls everything into question

Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston thoroughly outplayed his counterpart and fellow former No. 1 draft pick Cam Newton Sunday, and the result was a 24-17 win for the Buccaneers that sent Carolina reeling to its fourth consecutive loss.
The Panthers (6-6) never led against the cellar-dwelling Bucs and were behind 17-7 at halftime. Newton, who came into the game with only seven interceptions all season, threw four more on Sunday to tie a Panthers’ regular-season record (Jake Delhomme once threw five, but that was in a playoff game). It was the first time Newton had thrown four interceptions in a game since his rookie season, in 2011, in a loss to Detroit.
Winston has often had interception problems himself in a checkered career. But the Tampa Bay quarterback avoided the big mistake and committed no turnovers himself while also throwing for two touchdowns and 249 yards.
While Newton was bad, he didn’t exactly get a lot of help from his teammates, either. It was the sort of performance that called into question everything about these Panthers, including whether coach Ron Rivera will return next season.
The Panthers were once 6-2 and looked very likely to make the playoffs. Now, with two games left against 10-2 New Orleans among their final four, it appears doubtful that the team will finish with a winning record. If the Panthers don’t finish with a winning record, their dubious streak of never having a winning record in back-to-back seasons will remain intact.
Despite all the Panthers’ mistakes, they had a decent chance to tie the game on a late possession just before the two-minute warning. But Newton was sacked on third down and then overthrew an open Devin Funchess deep down the middle on fourth down from the Tampa Bay 48.
The Panthers still got the ball back with 65 seconds to go and no timeouts at their 26 after a defensive stop. But they wasted all sorts of time and only got the ball to their own 49 before the clock ran out. Backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke came in for the desperation heave on the game’s final play, but the throw was batted down to ensure the Tampa win.
▪ The Panthers’ top two draft picks for 2018 both had serious troubles, particularly cornerback Donte Jackson. On one third-quarter drive, Jackson gave up a completion on third-and-7 and then, much worse, interfered in the end zone for a 46-yard penalty that placed the ball at the Carolina 1. Later in the same quarter, Jackson would allow an 18-yard pass to tight end Cameron Brate on third-and-17. For all his speed, Jackson often seems to be getting beaten by several steps.
Wide receiver DJ Moore, so good in the previous two games, saw each of his first two targets in the passing game result in interceptions. Neither were good throws by Newton. The first was behind Moore, although he did get a hand on it and tipped it into the air. The second was a Newton misread, as he threw into what quickly turned into double coverage.
▪ Tight end Greg Olsen left in the first quarter with a foot injury and didn’t return. Olsen, once so durable that he didn’t miss a game from 2008-16, has already missed 12 games since the beginning of the 2017 season with injuries.
▪ Carolina has had a recent tradition of special-teams miscues, and that continued Sunday. Kenjon Barner fumbled both a punt and a kickoff. Neither resulted in a change of possession, but the kickoff meant the Panthers had to start on their 8. Then, when Barner finally had a really good return, it was nullified by teammate Ben Jacobs’ block in the back.
▪ Carolina’s first turnover since Nov. 4 came on a play where Tampa Bay barely missed scoring another touchdown, as Tampa Bay running back Peyton Barber stretched for the end zone and fumbled it instead, where Luke Kuechly recovered.
▪ It felt like summer in December in Tampa, with the temperature during the game in the low 80s. The American flag in Raymond James Stadium was lowered to half-staff in tribute to the 41st president of the United States, George H.W. Bush, who died Friday at age 94.
