A positive turn for Carolina Panthers injury report: Two starters return to practice

A day after one of their lengthier injury reports of the season, the Carolina Panthers saw two starters and several other players return to practice Thursday.
Receiver Devin Funchess, who missed Sunday’s loss to Seattle with a back injury and Wednesday’s practice for a personal reason, was back at practice in a limited capacity. Funchess did not speak to reporters Thursday, but according to his Instagram, his first child was due around this time.
Coach Ron Rivera said the team would continuing monitoring Funchess’ progress as it pertains to him playing Sunday. Without Funchess this past week, the Panthers accounted for a season-high 476 offensive yards.
“He looked good at times (today),” Rivera said. “We’ll see how he is in the morning. As I said, they had him go through the individuals and he had some specific routes and stuff that he ran.”
Rookie cornerback Donte Jackson was also back at practice, as a full participant. Jackson injured his quadriceps on the first play of the Seattle game and did not return.
Jackson told reporters Thursday that he felt good, and Rivera backed up that assessment based on the morning’s practice.
“Donte moved around very well,” Rivera said. “They worked him really hard yesterday, he had no residuals this morning, so we put him out there and let him do his normal routine, and hopefully he has no ill effects tomorrow morning.”
The only Panther who did not practice was safety Colin Jones, who was absent for non-injury-related reasons. Quarterback Cam Newton was again a limited participant in practice per his “new normal” schedule, and he threw during the open portion of practice.
Tight end Chris Manhertz, who did not participate in practice Wednesday, was limited on Thursday.
Defensive tackle Kawann Short (calf) and receiver Torrey Smith (knee), who both were limited on Wednesday, practiced in full Thursday.
A number of veterans who had rest days on Wednesday were also back as full participants Thursday, including center Ryan Kalil, tight end Greg Olsen, defensive end Julius Peppers, and safety Mike Adams.
Safety Eric Reid (shoulder) and receiver Curtis Samuel (hamstring) were also back at practice Thursday after missing Wednesday.
