Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff should have a big game Sunday against the lowly Detroit Lions.
Football

Week 12 NFL fantasy football rankings: Rams’ Jared Goff should feast on Lions

By Alan Satterlee

Correspondent

November 29, 2018 01:02 PM

Quarterback

1 Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City at Oakland

2 Jared Goff, LA Rams at Detroit ...Goff should be right back to elite fantasy production off the team’s bye (Goff has thrown for at least 295 yards with multiple scores in each of his past four games), against a Detroit defense allowing the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks over the past three weeks.

3 Cam Newton, Carolina at Tampa Bay ...Newton and the Panthers should be very fantasy-productive against a Tampa defense allowing 30.7 points per game (2nd-most)

4 Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh vs. LA Chargers ...Roethlisberger has averaged 312 yards passing and 2.8 touchdowns in five home games this year.

5 Deshaun Watson, Houston vs. Cleveland

6 Drew Brees, New Orleans at Dallas ...Brees has thrown three or more touchdown passes in four straight games.

7 Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay vs. Arizona

8 Russell Wilson, Seattle vs. San Francisco ...Wilson has multiple touchdown passes in every game but one on the season.

9 Philip Rivers, LA Chargers at Pittsburgh

10 Andrew Luck, Indianapolis at Jacksonville ...Despite playing at Jacksonville, Luck remains a clear-cut fantasy starter -- Luck is approaching an NFL record with eight straight games of three-plus passing touchdowns including three touchdowns (and 285 yards) against this defense just two weeks ago.

11 Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay vs. Carolina

12 Tom Brady, New England vs. Minnesota ...Minnesota has allowed multiple touchdown passes in just two games this season (the fewest in the league).

13 Kirk Cousins, Minnesota at New England

14 Carson Wentz, Philadelphia vs. Washington

15 Lamar Jackson, Baltimore at Atlanta ...Jackson will continue to start for the Ravens in Week 13 with 190 yards rushing over his past two games, while Atlanta allows the 2nd-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

16 Mitchell Trubisky , Chicago at NY Giants ...Trubisky (shoulder) should be back under center in Week 13 but will need to be monitored.

17 Dak Prescott, Dallas vs. New Orleans

18 Matt Ryan, Atlanta vs. Baltimore ...Ryan is a tough bench candidate though no team allows fewer points per week than the Ravens (18.0).

19 Marcus Mariota, Tennessee vs. NY Jets

20 Baker Mayfield, Cleveland at Houston

21 Case Keenum, Denver at Cincinnati

22 Colt McCoy, Washington at Philadelphia

23 Matthew Stafford, Detroit vs. LA Rams

24 Jeff Driskel, Cincinnati vs. Denver ...The athletic Jeff Driskel is the new Bengals’ starter with Andy Dalton placed on injured reserve and he could surprise (Driskell brings a ton of mobility and has completed 66 percent of his passes this season in limited work).

25 Josh Allen, Buffalo at Miami

26 Cody Kessler, Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis ...Kessler has been named the starter with Blake Bortles benched.

27 Derek Carr, Oakland vs. Kansas City ...There is potential for fantasy points against the Chiefs as teams play catch-up though Carr has thrown just three touchdown passes over his past four games.

28 Ryan Tannehill, Miami vs. Buffalo ...Tannehill is averaging just 196 yards passing in six games this season and he’ll be hard-pressed this week against a Buffalo defense allowing the fewest fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

29 Josh Rosen, Arizona at Green Bay

30 Eli Manning, NY Giants vs. Chicago

31 Josh McCown, NY Jets at Tennessee

32 Nick Mullens, San Francisco at Seattle



Running Back

1 Todd Gurley, LA Rams at Detroit

2 Kareem Hunt, Kansas City at Oakland

3 Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas vs. New Orleans ...Elliott is averaging 27 touches for 161 total yards per game over the past four weeks.

4 Christian McCaffrey, Carolina at Tampa Bay

5 Saquon Barkley, NY Giants vs. Chicago

6 James Conner, Pittsburgh vs. LA Chargers

7 Alvin Kamara, New Orleans at Dallas

8 Aaron Jones, Green Bay vs. Arizona ...Jones has been the No. 4 running back over the past three weeks and comes off a game with a season-high 20 touches, and he likely will continue his elite play this week with the Packers as a large home favorite over the Cardinals.

9 Phillip Lindsay, Denver at Cincinnati ...Cincinnati allows a league-high 31.5 points per game and the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs while Lindsay has five touchdowns in his past five games.

10 David Johnson, Arizona at Green Bay

11 Lamar Miller, Houston vs. Cleveland

12 Austin Ekeler, LA Chargers at Pittsburgh ...Ekeler will likely draw the Week 13 start with Melvin Gordon (knee) likely to miss a few weeks.

13 Joe Mixon, Cincinnati vs. Denver

14 Nick Chubb, Cleveland at Houston ...Chubb has 115 touches since taking over as the Browns’ starter in Week 7 (4th-most).

15 Chris Carson, Seattle vs. San Francisco

16 Josh Adams, Philadelphia vs. Washington ...Adams heads into Week 13 with touchdowns in back-to-back games and a career-best 84 yards last week.

17 Sony Michel, New England vs. Minnesota ...Michel still is a good candidate for a redzone touchdown though Minnesota has not allowed a 100-yard rusher on the season.

18 Tarik Cohen, Chicago at NY Giants

19 James White, New England vs. Minnesota

20 LeSean McCoy, Buffalo at Miami ...McCoy is averaging 20.3 touches per game over his past six games and will go against a Miami defense allowing the 5th-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.

21 Matt Breida, San Francisco at Seattle

22 Dalvin Cook, Minnesota at New England

23 Dion Lewis, Tennessee vs. NY Jets

24 T.J. Yeldon, Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis ...Yeldon gets a major boost in this week’s rankings with Leonard Fournette suspended for Week 13.

25 Gus Edwards, Baltimore at Atlanta ...Off back-to-back 100-yard rushing games, Edwards will be hard to keep out of fantasy lineups against an Atlanta defense allowing 164.3 yards rushing over its past three games (4th-most).

26 Mark Ingram, New Orleans at Dallas

27 Theo Riddick, Detroit vs. LA Rams ...Riddick comes off a seven-catch game last week and he should be busy again this week as the Lions will likely be in heavy catch-up mode to the Rams.

28 Kenyan Drake, Miami vs. Buffalo

29 Adrian Peterson, Washington at Philadelphia

30 Tevin Coleman, Atlanta vs. Baltimore ...Baltimore has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs while Coleman has just 11 touches in each of the past two games.

31 Jordan Howard, Chicago at NY Giants

32 Marlon Mack, Indianapolis at Jacksonville ...Mack (concussion) will need to be monitored.

33 Derrick Henry, Tennessee vs. NY Jets

34 Carlos Hyde, Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis ...Hyde and T.J. Yeldon both get a major boost in this week’s rankings with Leonard Fournette suspended for Week 13.

35 LeGarrette Blount, Detroit vs. LA Rams

36 Isaiah Crowell, NY Jets at Tennessee

37 Doug Martin, Oakland vs. Kansas City

38 Jalen Richard, Oakland vs. Kansas City

39 Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis at Jacksonville

40 Mike Davis, Seattle vs. San Francisco

41 Corey Clement, Philadelphia vs. Washington

42 Duke Johnson, Cleveland at Houston

43 Ty Montgomery, Baltimore at Atlanta

44 Peyton Barber, Tampa Bay vs. Carolina

45 Elijah McGuire, NY Jets at Tennessee

46 Ito Smith, Atlanta vs. Baltimore

47 Rashaad Penny, Seattle vs. San Francisco

48 Justin Jackson, LA Chargers at Pittsburgh ...Jackson will get in the mix with Melvin Gordon likely out (he had 57 rushing yards last week on seven attempts).

49 Frank Gore, Miami vs. Buffalo

50 Royce Freeman, Denver at Cincinnati



Wide Receiver

1 Tyreek Hill, Kansas City at Oakland

2 Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh vs. LA Chargers

3 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh vs. LA Chargers

4 DeAndre Hopkins, Houston vs. Cleveland

5 Adam Thielen, Minnesota at New England

6 Mike Evans, Tampa Bay vs. Carolina

7 Michael Thomas, New Orleans at Dallas

8 Stefon Diggs, Minnesota at New England

9 Emmanuel Sanders, Denver at Cincinnati ...Sanders has a safe floor and should produce a solid fantasy day against a Cincinnati defense allowing 293 yards passing per game (2nd-most).

10 Brandin Cooks, LA Rams at Detroit

11 Julio Jones, Atlanta vs. Baltimore ...Jones has 100-plus yards receiving in six straight games (the longest streak of his career) though Baltimore has allowed the 2nd-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers (including keeping A.J. Green, Antonio Brown twice, and Michael Thomas in check).

12 Davante Adams, Green Bay vs. Arizona

13 Robert Woods, LA Rams at Detroit

14 Amari Cooper, Dallas vs. New Orleans ...Cooper comes off a massive two-touchdown performance while New Orleans allows the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.

15 Keenan Allen, LA Chargers at Pittsburgh

16 D.J. Moore, Carolina at Tampa Bay ...Moore has hauled in 19 of 22 targets over his past three games and will draw a Tampa defense allowing the 4th-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.

17 Kenny Golladay, Detroit vs. LA Rams ...Golladay leads all wide receivers in targets (35) over the past three weeks and he should remain plenty busy with Marvin Jones placed on injured reserve while the Rams allow almost 312 yards passing over their past three games (2nd-most) and 2.3 passing touchdowns per game.

18 Odell Beckham, NY Giants vs. Chicago

19 Corey Davis, Tennessee vs. NY Jets

20 Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati vs. Denver ...Don’t let new starting quarterback Jeff Driskel persuade you from starting Boyd, Driskel should be fantasy-friendly while Denver allows a league-high 342.7 yards passing per game over their past three games.

21 Julian Edelman, New England vs. Minnesota

22 Josh Gordon, New England vs. Minnesota

23 A.J. Green, Cincinnati vs. Denver ...Green (toe) will need to be monitored but he is expected to return in Week 13.

24 Tyler Lockett, Seattle vs. San Francisco ...Lockett has turned into a very useful fantasy asset -- off his best fantasy game of the season, Lockett is now the No. 18 wide receiver on the season (on pace for 1,031 yards and 11 TDs).

25 Allen Robinson, Chicago at NY Giants

26 T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis at Jacksonville

27 Doug Baldwin, Seattle vs. San Francisco

28 Adam Humphries, Tampa Bay vs. Carolina ...Humphries has turned into a useful fantasy contributor with four touchdowns in his past four games.

29 Demaryius Thomas, Houston vs. Cleveland ...Thomas gets a bump in this week’s rankings off a two-touchdown performance as the team successfully worked to get him more involved into the offense.

30 Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona at Green Bay

31 Josh Reynolds, LA Rams at Detroit

32 Calvin Ridley, Atlanta vs. Baltimore

33 Jarvis Landry, Cleveland at Houston

34 Curtis Samuel, Carolina at Tampa Bay ...Samuel (hamstring) will need to be monitored.

35 Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia vs. Washington

36 Sammy Watkins, Kansas City at Oakland

37 Golden Tate, Philadelphia vs. Washington

38 Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

39 Bruce Ellington, Detroit vs. LA Rams

40 Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay vs. Carolina

41 Taylor Gabriel, Chicago at NY Giants

42 Mike Williams, LA Chargers at Pittsburgh

43 Anthony Miller, Chicago at NY Giants

44 Josh Doctson, Washington at Philadelphia

45 David Moore, Seattle vs. San Francisco

46 Courtland Sutton, Denver at Cincinnati

47 Donte Moncrief, Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

48 TreQuan Smith, New Orleans at Dallas ...Smith (foot) will need to be monitored though he is expected to be good to go.

49 Christian Kirk, Arizona at Green Bay

50 Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta vs. Baltimore

51 Tyrell Williams, LA Chargers at Pittsburgh

52 Sterling Shepard, NY Giants vs. Chicago ...Shepard has just 37 yards or fewer in five of his past six games.

53 Michael Crabtree, Baltimore at Atlanta

54 Michael Gallup, Dallas vs. New Orleans

55 Antonio Callaway, Cleveland at Houston

56 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay vs. Arizona

57 Quincy Enunwa, NY Jets at Tennessee

58 Marquise Goodwin, San Francisco at Seattle

Brown, Green Bay vs. Arizona

60 Dante Pettis, San Francisco at Seattle

61 Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia vs. Washington

62 John Brown, Baltimore at Atlanta ...Hard to rely on Brown with just two receptions in the two weeks since Lamar Jackson took over as quarterback with the heavy rushing emphasis for the Ravens (though Brown did get seven targets at least last week).

63 Robby Anderson, NY Jets at Tennessee

64 Ryan Switzer, Pittsburgh vs. LA Chargers

65 Cole Beasley, Dallas vs. New Orleans

66 John Ross, Cincinnati vs. Denver

67 DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay vs. Carolina ...Jackson (hand) will need to be monitored.

68 Jermaine Kearse, NY Jets at Tennessee

69 Chris Hogan, New England vs. Minnesota

70 Dontrelle Inman, Indianapolis at Jacksonville

71 Trey Quinn, Washington at Philadelphia

72 Danny Amendola, Miami vs. Buffalo

73 Tajae Sharpe, Tennessee vs. NY Jets

74 DeVante Parker, Miami vs. Buffalo ...Parker (shoulder) will need to be monitored.

75 Cordarrelle Patterson, New England vs. Minnesota



Tight End

1 Travis Kelce, Kansas City at Oakland

2 Zach Ertz, Philadelphia vs. Washington

3 George Kittle, San Francisco at Seattle

4 Rob Gronkowski, New England vs. Minnesota

5 David Njoku, Cleveland at Houston

6 Eric Ebron, Indianapolis at Jacksonville ...It’s all Eric Ebron with Jack Doyle placed on injured reserve (now with 11 touchdowns in 11 games as a Colt).

7 Jordan Reed, Washington at Philadelphia

8 Greg Olsen, Carolina at Tampa Bay

9 Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay vs. Carolina

10 Trey Burton, Chicago at NY Giants

11 Jared Cook, Oakland vs. Kansas City ...Cook should be in store for a solid game against a Chiefs’ defense allowing the 3rd-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

12 Jonnu Smith, Tennessee vs. NY Jets ...Smith has touchdowns in three of his past four games.

13 Austin Hooper, Atlanta vs. Baltimore

14 Chris Herndon, NY Jets at Tennessee

15 Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota at New England

16 Gerald Everett, LA Rams at Detroit

17 Matt LaCosse, Denver at Cincinnati ...LaCosse should move into the starting lineup with Jeff Heuerman placed on injured reserve -- Cincinnati allows the 2nd-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.

18 Evan Engram, NY Giants vs. Chicago ...Engram (hamstring) will need to be monitored.

19 Jesse James, Pittsburgh vs. LA Chargers

20 C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnati vs. Denver

21 Jimmy Graham, Green Bay vs. Arizona

22 Vernon Davis, Washington at Philadelphia

23 Dan Arnold, New Orleans at Dallas

24 Tyler Higbee, LA Rams at Detroit

25 Nick Vannett, Seattle vs. San Francisco

26 Blake Jarwin, Dallas vs. New Orleans

27 Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh vs. LA Chargers ...McDonald (hip) will need to be monitored.

28 Ben Watson, New Orleans at Dallas

29 Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis at Jacksonville ...Alie-Cox could have a more regular role in the offense as the Colts’ No. 2 tight end with Jack Doyle now out for the season.

30 Hayden Hurst, Baltimore at Atlanta



Kicker

1 Harrison Butker, Kansas City at Oakland

2 Greg Zuerlein, LA Rams at Detroit

3 Stephen Gostkowski, New England vs. Minnesota

4 Wil Lutz, New Orleans at Dallas

5 Justin Tucker, Baltimore at Atlanta

6 Ka’imi Fairbairn, Houston vs. Cleveland

7 Sebastian Janikowski, Seattle vs. San Francisco

8 Graham Gano, Carolina at Tampa Bay

9 Brandon McManus, Denver at Cincinnati

10 Cody Parkey, Chicago at NY Giants

11 Ryan Succop, Tennessee vs. NY Jets

12 Jake Elliott, Philadelphia vs. Washington

13 Mason Crosby, Green Bay vs. Arizona

14 Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh vs. LA Chargers

15 Matt Bryant, Atlanta vs. Baltimore

16 Mike Badgley, LA Chargers at Pittsburgh

17 Cairo Santos, Tampa Bay vs. Carolina

18 Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis at Jacksonville

19 Josh Lambo, Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

20 Matt Prater, Detroit vs. LA Rams

21 Stephen Hauschka, Buffalo at Miami

22 Brett Maher, Dallas vs. New Orleans

23 Jason Sanders, Miami vs. Buffalo

24 Greg Joseph, Cleveland at Houston

25 Dan Bailey, Minnesota at New England

26 Randy Bullock, Cincinnati vs. Denver

27 Dustin Hopkins, Washington at Philadelphia

28 Jason Myers, NY Jets at Tennessee

29 Robbie Gould, San Francisco at Seattle

30 Aldrick Rosas, NY Giants vs. Chicago

31 Daniel Carlson, Oakland vs. Kansas City

32 Zane Gonzalez, Arizona at Green Bay ...Zane Gonzalez will take over kicking duties for the Cardinals with Phil Dawson out for the year.



Defense

1 Chicago DT, Chicago at NY Giants

2 LA Rams DT, LA Rams at Detroit

City at Oakland

4 Tennessee DT, Tennessee vs. NY Jets

5 Seattle DT, Seattle vs. San Francisco

6 Green Bay DT, Green Bay vs. Arizona

7 Denver DT, Denver at Cincinnati

8 Buffalo DT, Buffalo at Miami

9 Houston DT, Houston vs. Cleveland

10 Philadelphia DT, Philadelphia vs. Washington

11 Carolina DT, Carolina at Tampa Bay

12 Indianapolis DT, Indianapolis at Jacksonville

13 New Orleans DT, New Orleans at Dallas

14 Baltimore DT, Baltimore at Atlanta

15 New England DT, New England vs. Minnesota

16 Miami DT, Miami vs. Buffalo

17 Jacksonville DT, Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

18 Pittsburgh DT, Pittsburgh vs. LA Chargers

19 Atlanta DT, Atlanta vs. Baltimore

20 LA Chargers DT, LA Chargers at Pittsburgh

21 Washington DT, Washington at Philadelphia

22 Tampa Bay DT, Tampa Bay vs. Carolina

Jets at Tennessee

24 Cleveland DT, Cleveland at Houston

25 Cincinnati DT, Cincinnati vs. Denver

26 Dallas DT, Dallas vs. New Orleans

27 San Francisco DT, San Francisco at Seattle

28 Arizona DT, Arizona at Green Bay

29 Minnesota DT, Minnesota at New England

Giants vs. Chicago

31 Detroit DT, Detroit vs. LA Rams

32 Oakland DT, Oakland vs. Kansas City



Alan Satterlee is in his sixth year of writing about fantasy football for The Charlotte Observer. Find him on Twitter at @Speedkills_DFW

.

