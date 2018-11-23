Will NFL Week 11 hold any games like Rams-Chiefs for fantasy owners?

Off an historic Rams-Chiefs game with 105 total points to close out last week (the first time two teams both scored 50 or more in an NFL game) we’ll look to seek out more high-target games.
There aren’t likely to be 100-point games again anytime soon though there are two games this week with an “over/under” above 55 points, making players in both games attractive plays (Atlanta at New Orleans on Thursday, and San Francisco at Tampa Bay on Sunday).
For the Buccaneers, Jameis Winston (Tampa Bay) will be back as starter and in an attractive match-up at home against the 49ers. Whomever has started for Tampa at quarterback has put up elite fantasy points -- if you combine Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick they collectively are the No. 2 fantasy quarterback on the season.
Cameron Brate (Tampa Bay) moves up as the uncontested starter at tight end with O.J. Howard (ankle) sent to injured reserve. Brate should be a safe start for solid points this week.
Matt Breida (San Francisco) comes off a strong performance (132 total yards, two touchdowns) and should be able to keep that momentum going against a soft Tampa defense allowing the third-most rushing yards over its past three games.
George Kittle (San Francisco) should again be in-store for elite stats against a Tampa defense allowing the second-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends.
Other Play ’Em
Andrew Luck (Indianapolis) is about as safe of quarterback to finish in the top five as you’ll find. The Colts are on a roll having won four straight games while Luck is in rarified air having thrown at least three touchdowns in seven straight games.
Lamar Jackson (Baltimore) will keep the starter’s role for the Ravens at least for this week off a dynamic game where he rushed for 117 yards on an unreal 27 rushing attempts. Jackson may not have a ton of passing yards but his rushing production is capable of making up for that and he has a very safe floor against a bottom-tired Raiders’ defense.
It goes without saying that Saquon Barkley (NY Giants) is a must start, and few players may draw more thankfulness this year than Barkley who averages 126.8 yards per game, is on pace for 102 receptions and has 10 touchdowns through ten games. When Barkley played the Eagles five weeks ago he totaled 229 yards.
Nick Chubb (Cleveland) is an elite play this week off a 209-yard game in Week 10 and against a Bengals’ defense allowing 153.6 yards rushing per game (most in the NFL).
James Conner (Pittsburgh) comes off a quiet game but he should get back to his more usual self this week against a Broncos’ defense ranked 27th against the run. Conner still averages 121 yards per game with 11 touchdowns on the season.
Gus Edwards (Baltimore) is set to take over as the Ravens’ starting running back this week and he’s in a very favorable matchup against a Raiders’ defense allowing 142.3 yards rushing per game (second-most).
Rookie Josh Adams (Philadelphia) is averaging a robust 6.1 yards per carry and had his first career touchdown in the NFL last week while the Giants have allowed 15 touchdowns to opposing running backs (fourth-most).
Tennessee has had a stout defense, though its one major area of weakness has been giving up plays to wide receivers (Tennessee allows the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers) – start DeAndre Hopkins(Houston) with confidence.
Both Josh Gordon (New England) and Julian Edelman (New England) should be strong starts this week as the Patriots’ will no doubt look to re-spark their offense coming out of the team’s bye. Gordon saw 21 targets in his two games prior to last week.
The fantasy floodgates for D.J. Moore (Carolina) look open off a career-high 157 yards. Moore has connected with Cam Newton on 80 percent of his targets since coming out of the team’s Week 4 bye.
.
Comments