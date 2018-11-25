Instant analysis: Secondary is primary problem, spoiling the Newton-McCaffrey show

Instant analysis from the Carolina Panthers’ 30-27 loss to Seattle:

Once again, mistakes are costly

Cornerback James Bradberry started Sunday’s game with a bang, sacking Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson for a loss off a corner blitz, and then sprinting across the field to assist Captain Munnerlyn in coverage and breaking up a pass.

But for the third consecutive game, Bradberry gave up an explosive, momentum-swinging play. This week, he slipped while covering David Moore and the receiver hauled in a wide-open 54-yard catch. Seattle scored three plays later.

SIGN UP

CYBER MONDAY SALE! Only $20 for a full year of digital access! Hurry! Offer ends Monday! SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rookie cornerback Donte Jackson had to leave the game in the first quarter with a quadriceps injury.

Second-year corner Corn Elder replaced him, and gave up a 19-yard catch to receiver Malik Turner after missing a tackle.

Then, with the Panthers ahead 27-20, Elder didn’t turn around in coverage and gave up a 35-yard touchdown pass to receiver David Moore, allowing Seattle to tie the game with 3:26 to play.

And on a potential go-ahead field goal attempt with 1:45 to play, kicker Graham Gano missed a 52-yard field goal wide right.

And then Tyler Lockett beat Captain Munnerlyn on the following Seahawks drive for a 42-yard gain, putting Seattle on the 10-yard line.

Kicker Sebastian Janikowski hit a 31-yard field goal with four seconds left to win the game.

The Cam Newton/Christian McCaffrey show.

For whatever reason this year, Carolina has consistently struggled in the third quarter.

That recurring problem even marred a perfect start by quarterback Cam Newton on Sunday.

Newton began the game with a career-best 14 passes completed on 14 attempts, for 159 yards and a touchdown. That was also a franchise record for completions in a first half.

But in the third quarter, Newton threw his first incompletion of the day when linebacker Barkevious Mingo tipped a ball on the Panthers’ opening drive. On the drive, Newton threw into the end zone toward tight end Chris Manhertz in double coverage, and the ball was intercepted.

The Seahawks turned the turnover into a go-ahead touchdown.

But Carolina didn’t wobble after the turnover and corresponding Seattle score, and drove downfield. Running back Christian McCaffrey skipped in a 1-yard touchdown with 1:41 left in the third quarter to re-take the lead. It was composure and adjustment that the Panthers had not previously been able to maintain after mistakes in the past two games.

And by the fourth quarter, it was the Newton/McCaffrey show.

With a 59-yard carry in the fourth quarter, McCaffrey made franchise history as the first player with 100 receiving yards and 100 rushing yards in a game. His franchise-record 229 scrimmage yards after a 2-yard touchdown pass was off his 27th touch, which meant that Sunday, McCaffrey averaged almost 12 yards per touch.

His touchdown also put the Panthers ahead 27-20 with 7:01 left to play.

But unfortunately, as has become the case all too often this season, their offensive rhythm was spoiled by mistakes.

Red zone struggles continue with ‘missed opportunities’

Carolina had only 13 points out of four red zone trips in the first half on Sunday, out of a possible 28 points available.

And some of the calls were puzzling.

The first red zone call, a fourth and 2, was solid. Newton is statistically the best short-yardage runner in the NFL, and the call was a quarterback sneak. But where the Panthers might have erred was a similar play to the one they used on third down. Seattle seemed ready for the repeat and Newton was inches short. Head coach Ron Rivera challenged the spot, but it was upheld.

The second red zone call was on third down, and again the second of back-to-back rushing plays, this time by running back Christian McCaffrey.

At that point, Newton was 5 for 5 passing for 73 yards. But Carolina called for the run and McCaffrey was stuffed for a loss. The Panthers settled for a field goal.

And the Panthers’ first two drives stacked up 115 yards with just three points to show for them.

In the second quarter, Carolina made the correct call and scored its first red zone touchdown of the day on a seven-yard strike from Newton to receiver Curtis Samuel.

But the Panthers again floundered in the red zone for five plays, ultimately settling for a field goal and a 13-10 lead at halftime.

Carolina also ended the half 0 for 4 on third down, despite Newton’s perfect start.

Red zone woes continued for the Panthers in the third quarter, when Newton threw a pick on Carolina’s fifth trip inside the 20-yard line. The ball was intended for tight end Chris Manhertz, and was contested between the tight end and two Seattle defenders before Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald came away with it.