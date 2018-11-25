Panthers blow another one, losing in final seconds to Seattle, 30-27

How did the Panthers manage to blow that one?
In a game that seemed to be played almost entirely inside the Seattle defense’s red zone, the Carolina Panthers still managed to lose 30-27 to the Seahawks on Sunday.
The Panthers (6-5) lost for the third time in a row and the first time in their past 11 games at Bank of America Stadium. The defeat came in large part because Carolina misfired on so many scoring opportunities.
They lost the ball on downs once inside Seattle’s 5. Cam Newton, who had thrown 16 touchdown passes inside the red zone and not a single interception for all of 2018, threw an end-zone pick. Carolina twice had to settle for short Graham Gano field goals on drives that could have resulted in TDs.
Then, on the Panthers’ final drive, Gano came on to attempt a 52-yard field goal. But it was wide right with the score tied at 27-all. That set the Seahawks up at their own 42. One long pass later, the Seahawks (6-5) were running out the clock to get a final-play, 31-yard field goal from Sebastian Janikowski.
The Panthers offense moved the ball up and down the field with the regularity of a teenager going to the refrigerator and opening it up. Running back Christian McCaffrey gained more than 100 yards both rushing and receiving and scored twice while setting a franchise record for yards from scrimmage in a game (239).
And rookie wide receiver DJ Moore has clearly become the team’s best wide receiver over the past two weeks, with a run-after-the-catch mentality very reminiscent of Steve Smith’s. But the team got no points on its final drive as Moore couldn’t break a tackle on third down. Then Gano missed and the Seahawks scored three on their own last drive, and that was the difference.
▪ I thought that Seattle’s fourth-quarter “fumble that turned out not be a fumble” recovered by Luke Kuechly should have stayed a turnover. Kuechly had three officiating calls go against him on that drive, as he also was called for a 15-yard facemask penalty that he vociferously protested and then made a 4th-and-1 tackle that resulted in a first down by inches. In general, though, this was vintage Kuechly on Sunday. He was everywhere.
▪ Really couldn’t have been a much prettier day for football: Clear and in the high 50s for most of the afternoon. It was a good day to be sitting on the sunny side of the stadium.
▪ Janikowski is somehow only 40 years old, although he moves more like he’s 60. The Seahawks list Janikowski at 260 pounds, which means he has Kuechly by 22 pounds. But he was perfect Sunday.
▪ Carolina lost rookie cornerback Donte Jackson on the first play of scrimmage with a quad injury. That hurt the Panthers in pass coverage. Most obviously, replacement cornerback Corn Elder never turned around on a fourth-quarter, 4th-and-3, 35-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to David Moore that tied the game at 27-all. If Elder makes that play, the Panthers win.
▪ Most acrobatic play of the day: Seattle running back Chris Carson tried to leap over Carolina safety Eric Reid. Instead, Reid came up quickly, and Carson did a full somersault in the air – and somehow landed on his feet, still carrying the ball. He was tackled quickly after that, but it was still very cat-like.
