Panthers report card vs. Lions: Drops destroy receivers grade; mistakes drop everyone

Grading the Carolina Panthers (6-4) for Sunday’s 20-19 loss to Detroit:
B Quarterback: Many will disagree here, and that’s fine. But Cam Newton’s only egregious mistake was the failed two-point conversion. He was 25 of 37 for 357 yards, three touchdowns and an interception — and that pick should have been broken up by intended receiver Curtis Samuel.
C Running backs: Christian McCaffrey played well in the receiving game but the Panthers only had 56 rushing yards.
D Receivers: A career day by rookie DJ Moore, who had seven catches on eight targets for 157 yards and a touchdown, and touchdown catches by Greg Olsen and Samuel were overshadowed by at least five drops by Devin Funchess.
D Offensive line: Newton got sacked three times, all on third down.
F Defensive line: Detroit’s offensive line gave up 16 sacks in the last two weeks but Carolina’s pass-rush only notched one on Sunday. Lions running back Kerryon Johnson had 87 yards before leaving the game with a knee injury in the third quarter.
B- Linebackers: The Panthers’ linebackers helped rectify a rough defensive start with several crucial tackles for loss. But missed tackles still seem to plague this group.
C- Secondary: Kenny Golladay’s three catches against James Bradberry, including a touchdown, bring this group down.
F Special teams: Graham Gano missed a 34-yard field goal and an extra point.
D Coaching: I won’t criticize Rivera’s decision to go for two and the win. In hindsight, it looks pretty bad and that’s why it’s graded as such. But if it worked, this would’ve been an A. Just a little perspective.
